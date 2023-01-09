ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer on the field

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after he shoved a Lions athletic trainer.

Midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field, Lions training staff ran out onto the field to help an injured player during a stoppage. Walker then suddenly shoved one of those trainers in the back, which drew the flag and a quick penalty.

It’s unclear why Walker shoved the trainer in the first place, but it appears to have come out of nowhere.

It marks the second ejection of the season for the rookie.

The penalty eventually led to a Lions touchdown, which gave them a four point lead late in the fourth quarter.

