Houston, TX

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things

COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Ohio State receivers make insane NFL history

Last spring, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with Wilson going to the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick and Olave going right behind him to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall pick. They obviously had high expectations entering their rookie seasons, and it’s safe to say they both lived up to them.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

C.J. Stroud taught Ohio State backups one major thing

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who every NFL expert expects to declare for the draft and go in the first round later this year, is still technically the starting quarterback in Columbus. Fans, however, are turning their focus to what the future might hold in backups Kyle McCord and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
