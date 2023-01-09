Last spring, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with Wilson going to the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick and Olave going right behind him to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall pick. They obviously had high expectations entering their rookie seasons, and it’s safe to say they both lived up to them.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO