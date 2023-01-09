Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers says he would understand if Packers want to move on from him as quarterback
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Sam Huard, Washington's all-time high school passing leader, enters college football transfer portal
Sam Huard is on the move. Washington's all-time high school passing record-holder and one of the top prospects in the class of 2021 has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at the University of Washington, The Seattle Times first reported Tuesday. He was set to continue his own ...
1st-round draft pick Broncos traded to Seahawks will be 5th overall
Last spring, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton traded first-, second- and fifth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, plus first- and second-round picks in 2023, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks. In exchange for those picks and players,...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal
Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach
Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Titans request to interview Ian Cunningham
The Tennessee Titans have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10...
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game
It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game
One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series
The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams. What makes a...
NFLPA reveals first ever Players’ All-Pro Team for 2022 season
Who do NFL players think are the best in the game? We now have an answer. The NFLPA revealed the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 29 players honored were voted on by only their peers. The Chiefs and 49ers were tied for the...
Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls
Kalen DeBoer's second UW team continues to climb in early rankings.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract
The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources. The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deal with the Giants fell through due...
