Washington, DC

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

PODCAST: Head Coaching Candidates, Team MVP, Wild Card Predictions + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the Saints. Today the guys look at:. Respond/React audio from the locker room after the Panthers' 10-7 season-ending...
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Playoffs: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Sunday, Jan. 15 — 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium (65,515) Television: NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Nation Radio: Westwood One Sports. SiriusXM: Ch. 85 or 225. Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM &...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

CFBHQ Top 10: Early College Football Rankings for 2023

Predicting the future is always a gamble, especially in college football, and especially in modern college football with all the changes that have come to the game and directly impact how schools create their rosters. The recruiting landscape has been forever changed with the advent of the new NIL rules,...
GEORGIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll

Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Dillon Gabriel's return to Norman and Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, discuss Oklahoma's new wide receivers coach, break down the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, revisit their preseason predictions, recap the latest basketball action and more.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
MINNESOTA STATE

