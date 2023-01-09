Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners
NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners
NFL Draft Profile: Dyontae Johnson, Linebacker, Toledo Rockets
NFL Draft Profile: Dyontae Johnson, Linebacker, Toledo Rockets
PODCAST: Head Coaching Candidates, Team MVP, Wild Card Predictions + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the Saints. Today the guys look at:. Respond/React audio from the locker room after the Panthers' 10-7 season-ending...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Playoffs: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Jan. 15 — 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium (65,515) Television: NBC & Peacock Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Nation Radio: Westwood One Sports. SiriusXM: Ch. 85 or 225. Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM &...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Report: Brian Flores Won’t Commit to Anything Right now, Offers out There for him
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position on Thursday, but it is not a done deal if he is offered the job according to a report. It is known that there is other interest in Flores around the league....
Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
CFBHQ Top 10: Early College Football Rankings for 2023
Predicting the future is always a gamble, especially in college football, and especially in modern college football with all the changes that have come to the game and directly impact how schools create their rosters. The recruiting landscape has been forever changed with the advent of the new NIL rules,...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll
Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169
AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Dillon Gabriel's return to Norman and Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, discuss Oklahoma's new wide receivers coach, break down the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, revisit their preseason predictions, recap the latest basketball action and more.
Around The AL Central: Pollock Leaves The White Sox And Tigers Send Closer To Phillies
The Guardians made a couple of splashes in free agency by signing both Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. However, everything on Cleveland's front has been pretty quiet since those two contracts became official. There are still a number of storylines circulating through MLB even though Cleveland has remained relatively quiet....
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
It was “Dallas Week” and “Sonny Jurgensen Day” and it was one last look at the 2022 Washington Commanders …. Oh, and it was a resounding win over the hated Cowboys. An NFL owner no-showing his team's final game of the season is … unusual.
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway. He began doing a comical, side-to-side shuffle dance into the camera. There was no music, just Smith dancing. As the quarterback...
Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
