Dover, NH

WPFO

Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike

A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
WPFO

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment

A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
DOVER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide

BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.
BERWICK, ME
CBS Boston

Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday

BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday.  An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office: Portland man threw saw blades at deputies

BETHEL, Maine — A Portland man was arrested after throwing saw blades and other items at Oxford County deputies in Bethel on Thursday night, authorities say. Around 8:45 p.m., Oxford County deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted, out-of-control subject" at a home on West Bethel Road in Bethel, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH

CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police responding to two-vehicle crash in Wells on I-95

WELLS, Maine — Police are responding after two vehicles crashed on I-95 Thursday afternoon in Wells. According to a Twitter post by Maine State Police, troopers were called to mile marker 18 after one vehicle forced the other through a guardrail while traveling northbound. No serious injuries were reported,...
WELLS, ME

