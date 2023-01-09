Read full article on original website
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
WPFO
Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike
A driver crashed into a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike on Friday, resulting in minor injuries. The crash happened at approximately 2:08 pm around mile marker 42 in Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss from the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Augusta Regional Communication Center had multiple reports...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
New Hampshire man charged in connection with Berwick homicide
BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man has been charged after being arrested in connection with a Berwick homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Berwick police officers responded to a home on Katabel Lane for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
'People are gonna die in the street': City official gets heated at meeting
Blow back from Revere, Massachusetts residents over a proposal to use the city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter draws a fiery response from City Councilor Marc Silvestri. CNN Affiliate WCVB reports.
Acton Hazmat Teams Respond After Garbage Man Nearly Faint After Inspecting Load: Officials
Hazmat teams in Acton were called out to a potential hazardous materials incident after a trash truck driver nearly fainted after picking up a load on Friday, Jan. 13, officials said. The driver said he picked up trash around 9 a.m. in the area of 100 Nagog Park Drive when he began to feel diz…
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
Sheriff's office: Portland man threw saw blades at deputies
BETHEL, Maine — A Portland man was arrested after throwing saw blades and other items at Oxford County deputies in Bethel on Thursday night, authorities say. Around 8:45 p.m., Oxford County deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted, out-of-control subject" at a home on West Bethel Road in Bethel, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Police responding to two-vehicle crash in Wells on I-95
WELLS, Maine — Police are responding after two vehicles crashed on I-95 Thursday afternoon in Wells. According to a Twitter post by Maine State Police, troopers were called to mile marker 18 after one vehicle forced the other through a guardrail while traveling northbound. No serious injuries were reported,...
