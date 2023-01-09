Read full article on original website
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two and you see that with your eye and you look at some of the results, you make a tweak or two," Dave Hakstol said.
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
BLOG: Richardson Notices Progression in Reichel's Game
The young forward recorded his first three points (1G, 2A) in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. Following practice on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel discussed his path forward and confidence boost after a standout three-point game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. "I think when, first of all, you have...
NHL
Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Third-year defenseman headed to his hometown of Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6 The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. The pair will represent the Wranglers at this year's All-Star Classic in Laval. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 6:04 PM. Flames prospects Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf will represent the Calgary Wranglers at...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
