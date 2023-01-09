Breaking News: Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith

The Texans’ revolving door of head coaches has spun around for the third year in a row.

Texans coach Lovie Smith was fired Sunday night, according to a league source, hours after a 3-13-1 season.

The Texans later made it official with a statement from Cal McNair. General manager Nick Caserio will remain on the job to help find a replacement for Smith.

Smith was regarded as being in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season as the rebuilding organization weighs dismissing the former Chicago Bears Super Bowl coach and NFL Coach of the Year after one year as head coach, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

“Lovie’s job is not safe,” a source said Saturday. “This has been a terrible season, but that’s not all that this is about.”

Among the concerns expressed by sources about Smith’s management style: not being receptive to suggestions and feedback regarding strategy, scheme, practice routines and the use of analytics and other data to inform decisions.

Smith, 64, has been characterized as an old-school coach who has been as advertised in terms of applying a hard-nosed and hard-working approach to the game.

The myriad of issues with the Texanshave not involved a lack of buy-in from players, per multiple sources. To the contrary, the effort is regarded as being consistently strong, including solid performances in five one-score defeats that includes recent losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Texans were steamrolled 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and were not competitive on either side of the football as the offense struggled mightily to run or pass and the tackling was shoddy on defense. It’s the lack of consistency and execution along with a roster that still has obvious holes, including the all-important quarterback position expected to be addressed in the draft and/or free agency. Not to mention the empty seats at NRG Stadium and increasing apathy surrounding the AFC South franchise.

The Texans were never regarded as a potential contender this season due to an extremely thin roster, but the overhauled franchise has performed even worse than expected after going 4-13 last season under David Culley. A first-time head coach, Culley was fired after one season. His dismissal came one year after the Texans fired former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien following an 0-4 start in 2020 as the Texans finished 4-12 overall that season under O’Brien and interim coach Romeo Crennel.

The Texans are averaging just 16.1 points this season, ranking 31st in scoring under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and are last in total offense. A defense designed and coached by Smith ranks 30th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring defense. The kicking game units led by special teams coordinator Frank Ross have been one of the few bright spots during a dismal season during which the Texans failed to win a home game for the first time in franchise history, going 0-7-1 at NRG Stadium.

Smith made his case for staying on the job publicly and privately to the Texans, including CEO and chairman Cal McNair, but it wasn’t enough.

Smith acknowledged this week that the Texans haven’t met expectations, even admittedly low expectations for a franchise in flux.

He said after Sunday’s game he “absolutely” expected to return, but now he is out.

The Texans are considered an attractive job destination.

“That’s a great situation to walk into,” a source said. “The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It’s not like the cupboard is bare. They’ve got some guys you can build around.”

The Texans have two first-round draft picks in 2023 following the blockbuster trade of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns executed by general manager Nick Caserio along with a projected $47.7 million in salary-cap space.

A former New England Patriots executive who worked under legendary coach Bill Belichick, Caserio has been the architect of a difficult rebuild after contractual mistakes and lopsided trades during the O’Brien era left the organization without valuable draft capital and salary-cap space.

Several sources said they would be extremely surprised if Caserio doesn’t remain in place to hire a third head coach.

“Nick has had a lot of heavy lifting to do in Houston,” a source said. “They practically had to start from scratch. That’s not an easy job.

“Has he been totally perfect? No, but who is as a first-time GM. And that’s not an easy situation to deal with. If you look closely, you can see they’re trying to build through the draft and do it the right way.”

The Texans have some talent under contract, including Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, right tackle Tytus Howard, wide receivers Brandin Cooks, who’s likely to be traded this offseason after nearly being dealt at the NFL deadline, Nico Collins and John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jalen Pitre and cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Steven Nelson.

The Texans need to figure out a long-term solution at quarterback and will consider the options from the draft and veterans. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is undersized, but is widely regarded as the most gifted prospect ahead of Ohio State star C.J. Stroud.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills went backwards in his second year after a promising close to his rookie season.

Overall, the offense has been a disappointment. One source downplayed the viability of a potential scenario where Smith stays and there are staff changes, including Hamilton.

“We underachieved, to say the least,” Hamilton said. “Offensively, specifically, we have to be more consistent. We have to score at least one more point than the opponent.”

The former third-round draft pick from Stanford has completed 61.2 percent of his throws for 2,820 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for 78.0 passer rating. Mills was benched for two games and replaced by journeyman Kyle Allen. Since returning, Mills has operated in a two-quarterback system with dual-threat backup Jeff Driskel.

”You look at the state of quarterback play in this league now, there’s a premium on guys that can solve problems,” Hamilton said. “I’m not just talking about from a decision-making standpoint. I’m talking about solving problems with their legs and instinctively. Just making plays and creating plays, creating their own yards in some cases.

“At times in this past game, Davis was able to run around, extend plays and make some plays. The quarterback is required to be a playmaker now, just as much as someone who can facilitate the offense. That’s our ultimate goal, to have winning quarterback play consistently for all 17 games of the regular season. It’s not about improving on the job, it’s about doing the job. He’ll get one more shot at it.”

The Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are believed to have mutual interest if the job is open, according to sources.

Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans’ potential opening after he made a strong impression during two interviews last season before the Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator after considering former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the job.

Gannon could possibly assemble an experienced staff with his connections to former Colts coach Frank Reich and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings during the last hiring cycle.

Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff and his passion for the game, according to league sources.

One member of an NFL search committee said of Gannon: “He knows the answer before you even ask him the question.”

One NFL executive described Gannon as having some similarities to Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley 2.0. Staley and Gannon are close friends who grew up competing against each other in youth sports in Ohio.

“Incredibly intelligent and passionate,” a source said of Gannon. “This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”

Former NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams worked with Gannon when he was a scout for the Rams and with the Tennessee Titans as a quality control coach.”Jonathan is a really good person with a great upbringing who’s never been afraid to outwork everyone around him and never afraid of any tasks,” Williams said. “He’s had to work his way up in the business. Those are the guys I love the most. If he winds up as a head coach, you have to have a working understanding of all of the other people at all of those levels and those positions they occupy.

“”I think Jonathan does a great job of being a great people person. He’s sharp. He’s a detailed person. He’s a good football man. When you start out as a defensive assistant and quality control, no one can do their job without the information that’s passed on from him. Players want to know, ‘How can I be better? And he has a knowledge and a feel that is really impactful to help someone improve.”

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are other highly regarded candidates. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio could be in play as a defensive boss if Johnson, who has done a commendable job with quarterback Jared Goff, was the choice as a potential successor to Smith.

“Johnson is impressive, very sharp,” a source said. “He’s done a very nice job with that offense.”

Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers’ highly-rated defensive coordinator, is not expected to pursue the job, according to sources. Ryans once filed a lawsuit against the Texans and the NFL seeking damages and alleging issues with the field surface’s design and construction after suffering a torn Achilles at NRG Stadium on Nov. 2, 2014. Ryans is expected to be picky as he pursues head-coaching opportunities and isn’t in a rush to leave the 49ers’ high-caliber defense.

The Texans are expected to run a wide-ranging coaching search. Other highly regarded candidates include Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a perennial candidate for jobs and has interviewed with the Texans previously. Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell is expected to draw interest around the NFL, as will Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Texans interviewed seven candidates last year: Smith, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now a Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant who sued the Dolphins, Texans, Broncos, Giants and the NFL for alleged discrimination and unfair hiring practices, McCown, Gannon twice, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and former Steelers wide receiver and current XFL coach Hines Ward.

The Texans hope for a long-term solution at head coach who can work constructively in tandem with the personnel department and teach and develop young players.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to Sports Talk 790.