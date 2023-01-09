ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

UNICEF: Months after floods devastated Pakistan, millions of children remain at risk

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- U.N. officials on Monday warned that millions of children in Pakistan remain at risk of death and disease from flooding that devastated the south Asian nation months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5ZHE_0k7zUFNt00
Around 33 million people have been affected by flooding this past year in Pakistan. Photo by Shahzaib Akber/EPA-EFE

Pakistan's monsoon season of mid-June to October ravaged the country, resulting in at least 1,739 people killed, including 647 children, according to government statistics .

Though flooding ceased months ago, upwards of 4 million children remain living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters and 10 million still require immediate lifesaving support ahead of the winter, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said Monday.

"Children living in Pakistan's flood-affected areas have been pushed to the brink," Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF's representative in Pakistan, said in a statement . "The rains have ended, but the crisis for children has not."

All four corners of the country were affected by the mass flooding, with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy stating some 15% of Pakistan's 230 million people have been impacted.

The United Nations has directly blamed the floods on climate change, with its secretary-general, Antonio Guterres , stating following a trip of Pakistan in September that the country needs "massive financial support" from the international community as "a matter of justice" as it is not responsible for rising greenhouse gases.

In the last few days, calls for assistance for Pakistan have been amplifying, with the U.N. development agency, UNDP, saying last week that on top of the 33 million people affected by the floods, an additional 9 million people are at risk of being pushed into poverty.

On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian that an area the size of Switzerland remains underwater due to floods and that parts of the country "now look like a huge series of permanent lakes, transforming forever the terrain and the lives of people living there."

"No amount of pumps can remove this water in less than a year; and by July 2023, the worry is that these areas may flood again," he said.

Doctors without Borders on Monday reported that its workers are seeing "alarmingly high numbers of people" with malaria and children with malnutrition in flooded communities in Sindh and eastern Balochistan provinces.

"The current response is inadequate," it said in a statement . "People's basic needs, including access to essential food assistance, healthcare and safe drinking water, in the worst flood-affected areas remain unmet."

Despite the cold winter months when malaria cases are expected to decrease, the international doctor association said it has treated more than 42,000 patients for the disease since October.

The floods, it said, have also destroyed extensive crops, which is worsening the food insecurity crisis. Of the more than 28,300 children it has screened for malnutrition, 23% had severe acute malnutrition and 31% had moderate acute malnutrition.

The U.N. agency said that between July and December it has identified nearly double the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in flood-affected areas compared to a year earlier.

Acute respiratory infections among children in flood-stricken areas has also "skyrocketed," it said.

"Severe acute malnutrition, respiratory and water-borne diseases coupled with the cold are putting millions of young lives at risk," Fadil said.

UNICEF said only 37% of its call for $173.5 million for life-saving support for women and children in Pakistan has been heeded by the international community.

"We know the climate crisis played a central role in supercharging the cascading calamities evident in Pakistan. We must do everything within our power to ensure girls and boys in Pakistan are able to fully recover from the current disaster, and to protect and safeguard them from the next one," Fadil said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
The Independent

Taliban claims women and girls’ education is only being ‘postponed’ and will be restored

The Taliban has claimed that Afghan women and girls are not permanently banned from attending schools and universities but that their education is being “postponed” till they create a conducive environment for them.“I would like to make it clear that it is not a permanent ban on women’s education, it has been postponed until a conducive environment is created for their education,” the caretaker government’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said.He added that the hardline government is working in full swing to achieve the claimed conducive situation “as soon as possible”, reported the South China Morning Post on Monday.The Taliban leaders,...
BBC

Haldwani: Thousands of Indians in despair over mass eviction fears

India's top court has temporarily stayed the demolition of over 4,000 homes in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, but people are still worried about the fate of their homes, which they have spent a lifetime building. BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare and Deepak Jasrotia report from Haldwani town. Government officials...
BBC

Birmingham student helps refugees fleeing Ukraine war

A university student has described how volunteering as a paramedic during the Ukraine war was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. Andy Stanciu, 21, a policing and investigations studies student at Birmingham City University, flew out to the Romania-Ukraine border in March 2022. He spent more than a month assisting...
US News and World Report

Tigray Forces Begin Handing Over Heavy Weapons to Ethiopian Army

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Tigray forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's federal government, began handing over heavy weaponry to the national army as part of an African Union-led peace process on Tuesday. The demobilisation of Tigray forces is seen as central to the Nov. 2 ceasefire agreement, alongside...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
518K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy