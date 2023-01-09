ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) expected to be ready for Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to return to practice this week and be available to play in a wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Brandon Staley said Monday. Williams suffered a back injury in a 31-28 loss to the Denver...
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers' Rashawn Slater to return to practice, won't play vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve. "He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Slater, however, will not...
ABC30 Fresno

RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
ABC30 Fresno

Kawhi Leonard has season-best 33 as Clippers snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was drilling big fourth-quarter shots in the midst of yet another 40-point explosion against the LA Clippers. But Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers' longest losing streak of his era with Paul George didn't continue. Leonard answered two long 3-pointers by Doncic with a 3-pointer and then three free throws after he was fouled while shooting a 3 in the final 2:17 to help the Clippers get a much-needed 113-101 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return

The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 13th straight game Monday -- a 122-109 loss to...
ABC30 Fresno

Toronto Blue Jays get Brandon Belt on 1-year, $9.3 million deal

TORONTO -- First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Belt, 34, had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.
ABC30 Fresno

Carlos Correa passes physical, signs with Minnesota Twins

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras on Wednesday said that the familiarity cultivated with the Minnesota Twinslast season ultimately led to a reunion after agreements with two other teams fell apart this offseason. The Twins on Wednesday signed off on Correa's medicals, and he signed off on a...
ABC30 Fresno

Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry is poised to return to the court Tuesday. The Warriors say Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is likely to be back for the team's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve...
ABC30 Fresno

Dodgers add to options in infield, acquire Miami's Miguel Rojas

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired veteran infielder Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, adding some depth to a segment of their roster that experienced the loss of Trea Turner and Justin Turner to free agency this offseason. Rojas, scheduled to make $5 million in his final year under...
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC30 Fresno

Stephen Curry back in lineup for Warriors after 11-game injury absence

Stephen Curry will return and start Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced before the game. The star point guard's minutes load will not be heavy, but coach Steve Kerr said he had no specific number in mind for how many minutes Curry will play.
