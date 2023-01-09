Read full article on original website
Kasatkina, Bencic advance to Adelaide 2 final via walkovers
No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic will square off for the Adelaide International 2 title on Saturday after both advanced via walkover in the semifinals. No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury, and No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled out ahead of her clash with Bencic due to a left hip injury.
Cocciaretto makes first WTA final, will face Davis for Hobart title
Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy broke through to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the Hobart International, outlasting 2019 champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a 2-hour and 8-minute semifinal on Friday. The 21-year-old, ranked 67th in the world, fired 34 winners, including nine aces, to overcome 2020...
Davis sweeps to first title in six years in Hobart
American Lauren Davis ended a six-year title drought on Saturday at the Hobart International with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles crown. Davis triumphed 7-6(0), 6-2 in an all-unseeded final after saving two set points in the opening set to...
Five things we learned from Ash Barty's memoir 'My Dream Time'
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty's memoir "My Dream Time" is a celebration of the community that sets her on her path toward tennis history. Even the most ardent Barty observers will find new insights and worthy anecdotes in the 350-page recounting of her career. It offers candid and emotionally resonant insight into what drove one of the sport's most quietly competitive champions.
Pavlyuchenkova embracing the social side of the tennis tour
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's seven-month injury absence from the Hologic WTA Tour did not go unnoticed. The former World No.11 has been grinding away on the professional circuit since she was 16. In the midst of the best run of results of her career, the 2021 French Open finalist was forced onto the sidelines with a tear in her patella tendon last year.
Now a contender, Garcia shoulders the pressure in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.4 Caroline Garcia could not stop beaming as she took to the dais for Australian Open Media Day. Asked to recall where her head was at 12 months ago as she readied for the 2022 Australian Open, the Frenchwoman looked around the large theater and chuckled.
Netflix 'Break Point': Five things to know about Ajla Tomljanovic
Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13. One...
What we learned from watching the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Anybody who follows professional tennis with even moderate diligence already knows the basics of what occurred last year. “Break Point,” the Netflix series that becomes available Friday, fills in some of the gaps behind those bare results -- the hows and whys. What’s happening inside the brain of, say, Taylor Fritz or Ajla Tomljanovic or Paula Badosa when they’re under duress?
AO2023's Grand Slam debuts: Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lys, Shnaider and more
Ten players will break new ground at the 2023 Australian Open by contesting the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time -- the largest cohort since the 10 who debuted at the 2018 US Open. Get to know them here. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) The youngest player in...
Former US Open champion Sam Stosur set to retire at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur announced she will retire after competing for the last time at the 2023 Australian Open. In the final event of her career, the Former World No.4 is set to play doubles with Alizé Cornet. "It was always going to be...
No.1 Swiatek not taking Australian Open opener lightly
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek confirmed she is fit and ready to go for the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open. The Polish star is set to get under tournament underway on Monday, kicking off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. She will face a familiar foe in Germany's Jule Niemeier. Ranked No.68, Niemeier is coming off the biggest season of her career, where she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
Badosa, Tomljanovic withdraw from Australian Open
Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic announced on Saturday that they would be missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries. Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match,...
