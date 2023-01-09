ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans endorse a worthy prequel, even if you didn’t care for the original

It will be no easy task to match the heights of 2022’s horror library from here on out, having boasted the likes of Men, Crimes of the Future, The Menu, and Smile. Indeed, if 2023 wants to rival last year in terms of horror, it’ll have find quite the film to continue the charge that M3GAN has already begun.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
RadarOnline

'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando

Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
KANSAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop group to headline Coachella

Get ready, BLINKS, because BLACKPINK is bringing the pink venom back to Coachella this year. And in the 2023 edition, they got the highest honor in the event: headlining both Saturdays, April 15 and 23. The information was unveiled by the official Coachella social media profiles along with the full line-up for the event, which includes Frank Ocean as another headliner and artists like Björk and Rosalía.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback

As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com

Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in Gucci gown at the Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega had possibly one of the greatest breakout years of any actress in recent memory during 2022 and now has absolutely wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wednesday star made a dramatic and elegant entrance to the carpet, with the young actress giving Gucci a very good name at the awards ceremony. Ortega wore a Gucci gown with tendril-like qualities as she look to not just pick up awards tonight, but also high praise for one of the finest serves.
wegotthiscovered.com

An indisputable all-time action classic explosively infiltrates a streaming stronghold

Michael Bay has been one of the most consistently polarizing high-profile filmmakers in the industry for almost 30 years, with his signature brand of pyrotechnic mayhem winning him just as many fans as it has detractors. Even the director’s most vocal critics wouldn’t be able to tear down The Rock, though, which endures as one of the greatest action blockbusters ever made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy