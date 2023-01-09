Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans endorse a worthy prequel, even if you didn’t care for the original
It will be no easy task to match the heights of 2022’s horror library from here on out, having boasted the likes of Men, Crimes of the Future, The Menu, and Smile. Indeed, if 2023 wants to rival last year in terms of horror, it’ll have find quite the film to continue the charge that M3GAN has already begun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Belated autopsy underway to determine why a star-studded horror comedy failed to make an impact
Horror is enjoying a real resurgence in pop culture following many years outside the spotlight, with subgenres like found footage dying and originals returning. Shocking however, is how this star-studded horror comedy didn’t find its way into more recognition. Little Monsters stars Marvel and Star Wars alum Lupita Nyong’o...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
wegotthiscovered.com
A $135 million blockbuster bomb unloved by the people who made it wins points for its weirdness
For a while, the promise of a new Michael Mann crime thriller was virtually a guarantee of cinematic greatness, but the shine came off the filmmaker’s reputation somewhat when both Miami Vice and Blackhat bombed thunderously at the box office. The former took its name, open-collared shirts, and sweeping...
wegotthiscovered.com
BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop group to headline Coachella
Get ready, BLINKS, because BLACKPINK is bringing the pink venom back to Coachella this year. And in the 2023 edition, they got the highest honor in the event: headlining both Saturdays, April 15 and 23. The information was unveiled by the official Coachella social media profiles along with the full line-up for the event, which includes Frank Ocean as another headliner and artists like Björk and Rosalía.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
wegotthiscovered.com
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in Gucci gown at the Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega had possibly one of the greatest breakout years of any actress in recent memory during 2022 and now has absolutely wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wednesday star made a dramatic and elegant entrance to the carpet, with the young actress giving Gucci a very good name at the awards ceremony. Ortega wore a Gucci gown with tendril-like qualities as she look to not just pick up awards tonight, but also high praise for one of the finest serves.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
An indisputable all-time action classic explosively infiltrates a streaming stronghold
Michael Bay has been one of the most consistently polarizing high-profile filmmakers in the industry for almost 30 years, with his signature brand of pyrotechnic mayhem winning him just as many fans as it has detractors. Even the director’s most vocal critics wouldn’t be able to tear down The Rock, though, which endures as one of the greatest action blockbusters ever made.
Comments / 0