Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
FOX Sports
Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers
Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
FOX Sports
Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Washington on Dec. 27.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant's Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets announced Kevin Durant's injury diagnosis (he got injured in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat).
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Need to Prioritize Bunting & Kampf Extensions
There are a total of 13 players on the Toronto Maple Leafs whose contracts are due to expire at the season’s end, which includes four restricted and nine unrestricted free agents. Having said that, not every one of these players should be the team’s priority. Before they can test the open market on July 1, 2023, a handful of the 13 players need to be re-signed.
Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game
BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal
Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
Blue Jackets-Sabres game postponed in December becomes new season finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]
The Hockey Writers
Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice
It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
Yardbarker
Auston Matthews will be out of Leafs’ lineup Wednesday because of something that has “been bothering him for a while”
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Matthews was absent at Leafs’ practice on Tuesday, returned to the ice for the team’s optional skate on Wednesday, and stayed on for extra work after the players in the lineup left the ice. Following the skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Matthews won’t suit up against the Preds because of something that has “been bothering him for a while.”
FOX Sports
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after...
