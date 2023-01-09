Dominique Wilkins Says Kevin Durant Is Among The Greatest Scorers In NBA History

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins commended Kevin Durant before he overtook him on the all-time scoring leader list.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is making history on the court. While his longevity isn't as appreciated as LeBron James', it is incredible to see Durant dominate in the NBA at the age of 35 and in his 15th NBA season. Especially with all the injuries he has gone through in recent years.

While the Achilles tear he suffered in 2019 made him more injury-prone, missing large chunks of the last 2 seasons and injuring his knee tonight , KD's scoring acumen seems to have improved. He was averaging 29.7 points this season and overtook Dominique Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list after he scored his first basket tonight.

Wilkins had commended KD in a video with the Nets prior to the game, calling him among the greatest scorers in league history.

“What goes in to being a great scorer? Well, it’s a lot of components. You know, it starts very early, but it’s also about how hard you work. The work you put in, that’s going to determine what you get out of it. That’s where it starts in being a great scorer, and that’s an unbelievable amount of confidence. A guy with unbelievable confidence in his game. He’s almost seven foot, for one. And he has one of probably the prettiest jump shots in the history of this league. He does it at his pace. He’s a guy that you can’t speed him up. You can’t make him play out of his comfort zone because he’s so gifted offensively. He stacks up with the greatest scorers to ever play this game. It’s as simple as that.”

Durant now stands at 26,677 points all-time, 33 points behind Oscar Robertson in 13th place.

His injury tonight complicates his future, as we are waiting to find out how much time KD is expected to miss.

Is Kevin Durant An All-Time Scoring Legend?

Kevin Durant's scoring prowess is often underappreciated . Despite being 35 and having played 15 seasons, KD has missed a lot of time over his career. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season with his Achilles tear and only played 27 games with the OKC Thunder in 2014-15. He hasn't played more than 55 times a season for the Brooklyn Nets either.

KD's time off the court has compounded and seriously impacted where he stands on the all-time scoring list. He could be much higher if he hadn't missed so much time, with some estimates saying he could have been challenging Kobe Bryant in 4th all-time if he had been healthy.

These are what-ifs, but KD has proven that no player in NBA history is a lethal 3-level scorer like him.

