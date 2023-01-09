Texans GM Addresses Lovie Smith Firing In Sunday Night Statement

For the second straight year, Texans GM Nick Caserio has fired his head coach.

Caserio and the Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith following the team's 3-13-1 season.

Caserio has released a statement to address his decision.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team move the last two seasons as a coach and a leader," said Caserio. "I'm constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren't there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I'm confident in the direction of our football program moving forward."

The Texans are a mess as of late. They'll hire a third head coach in as many years during the offseason.

At some point, Caserio has to be questioned about his decisions.