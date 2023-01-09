Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Skip Bayless Continues To Try And Correct His Damar Hamlin Mistake
Skip Bayless has had a rough week, largely by his own doing. Skip Bayless has oftentimes found himself to be the center of attention. Most of the time, this is for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, Bayless seems to love having the spotlight. However, that was certainly not the case as Bayless trended online for his comments about Damar Hamlin.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin Offers An Update Upon Return To Buffalo
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo today. Damar Hamlin went through the unthinkable last week. As many have already seen, Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit to the chest from Tee Higgins. It was a complete freak accident that led to life-saving measures from paramedics. In fact, Hamlin had to undergo nine minutes of CPR.
Tom Brady To Be Heavily Pursued By This Team
Tom Brady will have an offseason filled with hard decisions. Tom Brady is going into the playoffs with a chip on his shoulder. He is the best player in the history of the sport, however, he didn’t have the best season. At times, he simply looked pedestrian. As a result, it felt like the Buccaneers had no chance of winning the title.
Shannon Sharpe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Stetson Bennett
Shannon Sharpe had some interesting thoughts after the National Championship game. Shannon Sharpe was watching the National Championship game last night, just like millions of sports fans. As many of you know by now, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight title. This came against the TCU Horned Frogs, who were awful throughout the game. In fact, the final score was 65-7.
Aaron Rodgers Brutally Roasted By Lions TikTok Account
The Lions had some fun at Rodgers’ expense. Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback who has been heavily criticized over the last few years. Much of this has been due to the fact that he refused to get vaccinated. He lied about his immunization status, and it has led to a whole lot of roasting on social media.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Is At Stake For The Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith had a reality check for the Cowboys. Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the Dallas Cowboys. Every single week, you can see Smith cooking up reasons why they should lose. In fact, they could be playing the worst team in the world, and Smith will tell you why they will get beat.
Super Bowl 57 Odds Revealed
In just a month from now, the 57th edition of the Super Bowl will be played in Arizona. Overall, it is promising to be a great game as there are some amazing storylines in the playoffs this year. From surprise teams like the New York Giants to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are some underdogs to root for.
Odell Beckham Jr. Flexes Knee Recovery In Pick-Up Basketball Game
Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be ready for action. Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines last month as he attempted to get a job in the NFL. He has been out of commission since the Super Bowl when he sustained a second ACL tear. Overall, he visited three teams including the Giants, Cowboys, and even the Bills.
