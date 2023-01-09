ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST. Cooler than normal temps for...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 3 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: "Wednesday" on a Wednesday

Civil Beat's Christina Jedra looks at a lack of public discipline for prosecutorial misconduct in Hawaii. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Healthier Hawaii: Heart screening for athletes. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. With Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin still recovering after going...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman

Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

HAWAII STATE

