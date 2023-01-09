Read full article on original website
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST. Cooler than normal temps for...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
900+ DUI arrests on Big Island during the 2022 year
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the end of the 2022 year.
‘Listen to lifeguards’: Experts share safety message ahead of dangerous swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the North Shore this week for the big winter swell?. Ocean Safety experts are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water and heed lifeguards’ warnings. “Go to beaches with lifeguards, listen to the lifeguards’ warnings, stay off the sand, stay off the rocks,”...
Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula
What's Trending: "Wednesday" on a Wednesday
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reassuring the public that there will be no change to the State’s rainbow license plate this year. Eventually, a new specialty plate will feature Hawaii wildlife and that has residents and license plate collectors excited. 50-year-old Darrell Tanaka of Haiku, Maui searches E-bay...
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
