Read full article on original website
Tracy McClinton
2d ago
I'm glad no one was injured in anyone of those fires. To all of that firefighters that help to put out all of the fires you all did a great job. Thank you for all that you do.❤️❤️❤️😃😃😃
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Sixth “Working Fire” Since Sunday Afternoon
January 22, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Members of the Trenton Fire Department once again demonstrated their skill and efficiency by quickly…
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
House fire in Trenton labeled suspicious, 1 injured
It is unclear why the fire is labeled suspicious, but the rowhome had an "occupancy prohibited" sign on the door.
Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County
An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said. The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Trenton, NJ Man Sentenced To 27-Months In Prison For Events During Civil Disorder On May 31, 2020
January 10, 2023 NEWARK, N.J. – A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison…
NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water
The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.
Pedestrian Critically Hurt Outside Of Crosswalk On Jersey Shore: Police
A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.At 9:31 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, Toms River police and EMS units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive.The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi stepped into traffic, outside…
southjerseyobserver.com
51-Year Old Man Reported Missing From Whitman Park; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Whitman Park. Miles McDonald, 51, has been reported missing from the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.
Tips Sought In Fatal Barbershop Shooting On Jersey Shore
Authorities seek the public's help with information about a fatal shooting at a Monmouth County barbershop in 2019.It was the second murder in less than a year at the same location in Neptune Township, authorities said.The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and …
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton to Host Rabies Clinic and Pet Food Pantry
Owning a pet is a wonderful experience – our furry friends show us love and companionship, and they quickly become a part of our families. You can show your pet some love by attending the city’s annual Rabies Clinic and Pet Food Pantry. On Saturday, January 21st, the...
Driver Indicted In Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash In Atlantic City
A 26-year-old Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said. Harris L. Jacobs was charged Tuesday, Jan. 10 with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jacobs is accused of striking and...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95, New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp in Middlesex County
JAMESBURG, N.J. — A crash was blocking an I-95 New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp this morning. The exit ramp from I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Northbound to Cr-535 westbound was blocked due to a crash. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ university president's wife dies after hit-and-run in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman has died and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said. She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023
A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 4