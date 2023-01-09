ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy McClinton
2d ago

I'm glad no one was injured in anyone of those fires. To all of that firefighters that help to put out all of the fires you all did a great job. Thank you for all that you do.❤️❤️❤️😃😃😃

Daily Voice

Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County

An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said. The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton to Host Rabies Clinic and Pet Food Pantry

Owning a pet is a wonderful experience – our furry friends show us love and companionship, and they quickly become a part of our families. You can show your pet some love by attending the city’s annual Rabies Clinic and Pet Food Pantry. On Saturday, January 21st, the...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023

A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
