Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager
One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks to have No. 5 overall pick thanks to Russell Wilson
SEATTLE — First, the Seahawks have a playoff game to worry about, but the team also has officially secured a top-five draft pick thanks to its former franchise quarterback. Seattle will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record after making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in March. The pick could have been as high as No. 3 overall, but the Broncos decided to close out their miserable campaign with a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks Record
The Seattle Seahawks made a major move this offseason, one where it looked like they all but gave up entering the 2022 NFL season. Now, at the end of the regular season, it looks like they improved their team both now and for the foreseeable future.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CV Grad Justin Topa Traded to Seattle Mariners
On Saturday night, Chenango Valley graduate and major league baseball's Justin Topa was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Seattle Mariners. The Long Island University product appeared in 17 games for the Brewers across three seasons, being credited with 18.1 innings. The 31-year-old CV grad joins Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who also has connections to the Southern Tier.
