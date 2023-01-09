Read full article on original website
RideApart
QJ Motor Goes Neo-Retro With The New SRV 550 Roadster
In the multiple motorcycle shows and expos held across the world leading up to the 2023 model year, Chinese motorcycle brand QJ Motor made it incredibly clear that it means business in the international market. Under the same umbrella as Benelli, a Chinese-owned Italian brand that has been showing a lot of prowess lately, QJ Motor has been debuting new models left and right, with a good number of them expected to hit the market in 2023.
This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price
Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
RideApart
Digital Artist Dreams Up Honda CL750 Scrambler Based On 755cc Twin
Japanese media outlet Autoby fired up the rumor mill when it released a rendering of a potential Honda GB750 on January 5, 2023. Following Team Red’s CB750 Hornet and XL Transalp debut, murmurs out of Europe pointed to the all-new Unicam, 755cc parallel twin powering a retro roadster as well. Drawing on the firm’s vaunted CB/GB lineup, digital artist Shinji Miyakubo recaptured Honda’s historic cosmetics and charm.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Yamaha Unveils New Colors For The XSR155 In Indonesia
The XSR155, Yamaha's wildly popular neo-retro model, has made its Indonesian debut for 2023. The Yamaha XSR155 has established itself as one of the most well-liked models in Yamaha's premium small-displacement class in the Asian market. It combines the usability of a commuter with the good looks and road presence of the larger XSR family members.
RideApart
SWM Bestows Modest Updates To Enduro And Street Lineup For 2023
Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM has introduced updates to most of its models for the 2023 model year. Across the board, bikes from the SM supermoto range, RS enduro lineup, and Six6 neo-retro model range receive modest updates in terms of styling and technology. Let's take a closer look at what SWM has to offer.
RideApart
Cycleweird: How The Yamaha Frog 750 Prototype Told The Future In 1985
What makes a successful industrial design? There are probably a multitude of answers to that question, many of which are far beyond the scope of RideApart’s motorbike-centric focus. However, we think it’s a pretty safe bet that if a given design goes on to very clearly influence designs by others, decades into the future—it's a great success, even if people don’t even realize it.
RideApart
Yoshimura Releases Track-Oriented Components For Yamaha R7
Racing is in Yoshimura’s DNA. The aftermarket brand specializes in performance-oriented motorcycle components, products that Yoshimura historically developed with Suzuki. As the House of Hamamatsu wound down its racing operations in the past few years, Yoshimura R&D of America turned to Yamaha’s new R7 in 2022. After developing...
RideApart
Tork Updates Kratos R And Launches Premium Kratos X Variant
After much anticipation—six years' worth, in fact—Indian electric mobility brand Tork finally unleashed the Kratos in 2022. The electric naked bike just completed its rookie season but that isn’t stopping Tork from upgrading the platform in 2023. That means the new Kratos X premium variant replaces the previous base model while the Kratos R benefits from minor updates.
RideApart
Shark Introduces Seven New Colorways For The D-Skwall 2 Full-Face Lid
Shark Helmets is starting 2023 strong with a variety of new colors for its popular D-Skwal 2 full-face helmet. The D-Skwall 2 is the newest evolution of Shark's D-Skwall helmet which has gained popularity among sportbike riders and touring riders alike. Incorporating the sporty styling of a race helmet, with the comfort and long-distance capabilities of a touring helmet, the D-Skwall 2 is one of the most versatile lids in Shark's arsenal.
torquenews.com
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
RideApart
Benelli Introduces The Entry-Level BKX 250 Adventure Bike
In recent years, adventure bikes have undergone a styling renaissance transitioning from bulky and pointy to rally and enduro-inspired machines. Bikes like Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 and Aprilia’s Tuareg 660 are proof of this. Now, across the board, adventure bikes are beginning to resemble their rally-bred counterparts more and more.
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
Listen to This C8 Corvette Equipped With a Handmade Titanium Exhaust System
Photo | SchwaaFilmsThe C8 Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 already sound great but this Ryft exhaust cranks it to 11.
msn.com
This is how the Titanic engine worked before an iceberg sunk the ship
The Olympic-class ocean liners were some of the largest and most luxurious passenger ships of their time. The Olympic, Titanic, and Britannic were built by Harland & Wolff for White Star Liners during the first half of the 1910s. While the sister ships stood apart because of their immense size and lavish accommodations, they all had powerful steam engines. Since the Titanic is the most famous of the ships because it sank (not to mention the James Cameron movie), we’ll cover how its engine worked before it sunk.
RideApart
Racer's New Dynamic 5 GTX Gloves Can Keep You Riding Through Winter
With cold weather continuing for at least two more months, gear and equipment manufacturers are continuing to release products for the avid winter rider. Regardless of whether your wonderful winter two-wheeled excursions are long or short, chances are you're going to want to be covered from head to toe with thermal gear.
electrek.co
Veer launches new low-cost electric boat for the average Joe that won’t sink your wallet
Electric boats offer major advantages for beginner and experienced boaters alike. But cleaner, quieter and more enjoyable boating often comes with a seriously hefty price tag. Or at least it used to before the Veer X13 was announced earlier this week. Compared to the prices we’re used to seeing, the...
MotorTrend Magazine
1932 Ford Roadster With a Custom High-Torque Flathead Engine
You've never seen another flathead like the one in this 1932 roadster. This engine is one-of-a-kind, full of unique engineering ideas from the nimble mind of Dick Raczuk. Dick is one of the fortunate ones who can say, "I never went to work a day in my life." He always loved what he did for a living. Still sharply focused at age 83, he's been tinkering with things mechanical since he dropped a Cadillac engine into his Model A as a teenager. He has owned several businesses over the years, starting with a go-kart shop in the 1960s. A few years later he owned Kerker, which in the 1970s and '80s was the No. 1 motorcycle exhaust company in the world.
