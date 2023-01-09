Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point
Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
Amazon Promo Codes for January 2023
Get saving on those orders with these {offer_count} Amazon promo codes
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Fan Spots 'Titanic' Easter Egg in 'Frozen': 'Never Seen Anyone Find This'
"It's so funny," commented one TikTok user, while another just wrote: "WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH."
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Universal Shares New Details On Super Nintendo World Theme Park
When it comes to world-immersive theme park experiences, there's no shortage of fictional worlds companies can use to draw in crowds. But the idea of a fully-immersive, in-real-life fictional vacation destination didn't come to fruition until 2010 when Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report company Universal Studios brought The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal Orlando.
TikTokers Are Transforming LEGO Storage Shelves Into Colorful Coffee Tables
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Few things are as universally beloved as LEGO, with people of all ages understandably enchanted by the iconic toy bricks. Some TikTokers are so into the colorful Danish blocks that they’re turning storage shelves shaped like large LEGO bricks into chic coffee tables — and you can make one for your space, too.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
TODAY.com
Chipotle is adding the TikTok-famous quesadilla hack to its official menu
Celebrations are in order for fans of a viral Chipotle hack that has taken TikTok by storm. On Jan. 7, Chipotle announced that the popular off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. The menu hack, an order of a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies that fans say tastes like a Philly cheesesteak, recently went viral and became the ire of many Chipotle workers across the country.
Shop Trendy Home Decor During Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale—Including Geometric Rugs & Novelty Signs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved in, one of the best parts of acquiring a space is making it your own. It’s not a secret that home decor can be expensive (yes, I’m looking at you Pottery Barn), however, every so often there are sales that you can’t miss where you can save BIG on rugs, lamps, art pieces, coffee tables, and more. From January 10 through January 18, you can shop Wayfair’s Fresh...
This dreamy home makeover has kick-started an interior design career
A loft conversion and stylish new kitchen have made Caroline Kilgour’s home perfect for family life, where old and new styles are paired to perfection
The 'Most Expensive' Donut From 'Krispy Kreme' in NYC Is a Sight to Behold
It really couldn't be more fitting.
Exclusive: Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival
Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
Tour Hollywood's Super Nintendo World with this new preview video
"I was left with a very positive impression of what I’ve seen so far"
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Unveils "Mud Moss" Lugger Collab With Clarks Originals
Salehe Bembury‘s first big project of the year is a collaboration with Clarks Originals — a partnership first teased back in October. The designer took to Instagram to officially announce the release, which consists of three colorways of the “Mud Moss” Lugger. The Lugger — a different silhouette from Clarks’ bestselling Wallabee — features stitching details along the lateral side of the upper and is complete with laces.
Hypebae
L'Oréal Unveils Lipstick Applicator for People With Limited Mobility
For L’Oréal, the feature of beauty lies within inclusivity and accessibility, which is why the conglomerate is taking a step forward in this direction with the release of a new technology prototype that meets the needs of people with limited arm and hand mobility. Dubbed HAPTA, the innovation is the world’s first ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator.
Hypebae
Will Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland' Return With Season 3?
Alice in Borderland has been at the top of Hypebae’s watchlist over the past few weeks ever since Netflix released the second season of the anticipated Japanese show which originally premiered in 2020. After eight nail-biting episodes, we can’t help but wonder if there will be a Season 3 and if there is, all the things we need to know about the release.
Comments / 0