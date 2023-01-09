Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man killed after being hit by a bus in north Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a man is dead after being struck by a bus in north Scottsdale Tuesday night. Sgt. Kevin Quon says a public transit bus was headed south on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. when it reportedly hit a man lying in the middle of the road. The man, later identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after being hit by car while walking in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a crash involving three cars and two pedestrians near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix police say one of the vehicles hit a man and woman walking on the sidewalk on the south side of Lower Buckeye Road. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Man seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting at a home in Tempe left a man critically injured. Police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Mariana and Orange streets around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a hospital where police say he’s in critical condition.
ABC 15 News
Two men taken to a hospital after a crash near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd
Two men were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash according to Phoenix police. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries while the other man had non-life-threatening injuries. Details on what led to the crash remain...
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after stolen Make-A-Wish statue found destroyed
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
KTAR.com
Sister of longtime Bonneville employee killed in Scottsdale crash reminds public: Don’t drive drunk
PHOENIX — The sister of a longtime Bonneville account executive killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month in Scottsdale has a message for those thinking about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks. “I mean, my goodness, don’t do it,” Heather Hassan, the sister of Dawn...
AZFamily
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Maricopa County jail security beefed up after detention officer arrested
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 3...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Skeletal Human Remains Found Near Shadow Mountain Hiking Trail
For the second time in a week, skeletal human remains have been found in the valley. An investigation is underway by Phoenix police after a hiker found decomposed human remains on Shadow Mountain last weekend. Early Saturday afternoon, police were called to a desert area near Cave Creek Road and...
AZFamily
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
