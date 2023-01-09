Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Erik Karlsson has been the comeback player of the season so far for the San Jose Sharks and it hasn’t been close. The former two-time Norris Trophy winner is making a strong case for him to make it a trifecta. Although his franchise-record 14-game point streak came to an end following a loss to the Boston Bruins, the 32-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-SEA, and the Boston Bruins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken. Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Seattle Kraken game include the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Vegas Golden Knights.
FOX Sports
Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators
Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
NHL
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NBC Sports
Here's where Bruins stand in The Athletic's new NHL prospect pool rankings
The Boston Bruins have the NHL's best record at 32-4-4. In fact, they are on pace to set the single-season records for the most points and wins in a regular season. Boston's hot start has made the Original Six franchise the favorite to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at the halfway point of the campaign.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 2
ANAHEIM, CA - That's more like it. Two nights after getting dealt a disappointing 6-3 defeat by the Kings in Los Angeles, the Oilers travelled down Interstate 5 and took it to the Anaheim Ducks to the tune of a 6-2 victory. "Obviously we needed to get back in the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Jesse Ylonen recalled from Laval
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled forward Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Ylonen ranks second on the Rocket in scoring with 27 points - including a team-leading 19 assists - in 34 games this season. He has yet to play a regular-season game with Montreal this year.
Florida Panthers need major second-half season comeback to keep playoff hopes alive
On their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the Florida Panthers showed their knack for winning in come-from-behind fashion. The “Comeback Cats” were feisty when trailing late in games, with no deficit seemingly too much to overcome.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
