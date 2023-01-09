Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
anothermag.com
The Photo Books of 2023: Upcoming Titles You Can’t Miss
The French poet Stéphane Mallarmé once prophetically claimed: “Everything good will sooner or later end up in a book.” The same can be said for good photographs. Nothing tells 1,000 words better than a photo book, that perfect combination of photography, design and narrative. Readers certainly won’t be left wanting in 2023, with everything from blockbuster retrospectives to vernacular curiosities to add to the to-be-read pile. With the year now underway, here is a selection of the hottest forthcoming photo books you can’t miss.
Russia's main oil product is trading way below the $60 price cap as just a handful of buyers keep up trade with the heavily sanctioned nation
Russia's Urals blend is now trading well below the $60 price cap at just $37.80 a barrel, according to data from Argus Media. That's less than half the international benchmark Brent crude, squeezing Russia's oil revenue. The nation is struggling to replace European oil customers, and has just a few...
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post
A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”,...
Skeleton of man who dreaded becoming a museum exhibit will finally be removed from display
A British museum is to remove its most famous exhibit from display -- the skeleton of an 18th-century man popularly known as the "Irish Giant."
China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
A sanctioned Russian ship moved cargo under the cover of darkness at a port in South Africa, and the local government won't say what was being unloaded, the Wall Street Journal reports
The Russian ship, The Lady R, and its owner have been accused of moving weapons for the Russian government.
hypebeast.com
MVRDV Showcases Winning Design for Wuhan Library
Dutch architecture and urban design practice MVRDV is adding to its catalog with plans for a new library in Wuhan, China. The new plan is the result of MVRDV’s winning of a recent competition to design the facility. Like its previous projects, the library is set to be an eye-catching marvel. Slated to become one of the largest libraries in China, the space is set to comprise 140,000 square meters. But aside from its grandiose size, what elevates the library is the including of living room, reading, study and studio spaces.
AOL Corp
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Centuries ago, the emperor and empress of China graced the halls of a riverside temple for ritual ceremonies, trusting the building as a royal archive. Centuries later, the temple ruins still boast of their regal past. Archaeologists began excavating the Guangyuanli site in central Beijing’s Jinzhong City ahead in preparation...
hypebeast.com
NYXI Wizard Brings a Retro Look to the Nintendo Switch Controller
NYXI Gaming has launched a new controller reviving the look of the GameCube Wavebird. This controller, however, isn’t built for the GameCube of years past, but rather for today’s Nintendo Switch. A nostalgic blast to the past, gamers can achieve the retro look of their first controller —...
Look: Book due back in 1981 finally returned to British library
A library in England said it's "never too late" to return overdue materials after a book was returned that was due back in 1981.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Reveals the GEL-NIMBUS 25, Its "Most Comfortable Running Shoe Yet"
On Monday launched the GEL-NIMBUS 25, an all-new footwear silhouette that the brand is calling its “most comfortable running shoe yet.”. Built with new PureGEL technology and 20% more FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, the shoe was rated No. 1 in comfort by runners in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia. Offering softer landings, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 strategically integrates the PureGEL technology into its midsole for enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions. Additionally, the silhouette’s breathable, stretchy knit tongue provides an easy step-in and an adaptive fit.
hypebeast.com
Far-Right Supporters Destroyed Artworks Housed at Brazil's Capital Building During Riots
“The value of what was destroyed is incalculable because of the history it represents.”. A number of artworks were damaged as Brazilian rightwing supporters stormed the nation’s capital building this past Sunday in Brasília. In scenes eerily similar to the January 6 United States Capitol attack, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro breached through the halls of the Oscar Niemeyer-designed Palácio do Planalto in protest of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva‘s recent presidential victory.
English language edition of Spare sells more than 1.4 million on day one
The English language edition of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.Penguin Random House, who published the headline-grabbing autobiography Spare on Tuesday, have reported their largest ever first-day sales total for any nonfiction book published by the company.According to the publisher, the English language edition of Spare sold more than 1,430,000 units in all formats and editions in the United States, Canada and the UK on January 10 when it first hit bookshop shelves.Speaking about the record sales, president and publisher of the Random House Group Gina Centrello said:...
hypebeast.com
Zenith Launches Three DEFY Timepieces for LVMH Watch Week
This year’s LVMH Watch Week has begun. Taking place in Singapore for the first time ever, a handful of luxury timepieces will be released over the course of the event. To start, Zenith unveils three timepieces from its prominent DEFY series, comprising the DEFY Skyline Skeleton, DEFY Skyline 36mm, and the DEFY Extreme Glacier.
Comments / 0