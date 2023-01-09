ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago

Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for committing a disrespectful act.

Walker, a rookie first-round pick by the Packers, was ejected during the fourth quarter of the game for shoving a Detroit Lions staff member. The Lions staff member had come on the field with the team’s training staff to check on D’Andre Swift, who had been injured. The staff member was trying to clear players out of the way, and Walker didn’t like that. The rookie responded by shoving the staff member.

You can make the case that Devonte Wyatt should have been ejected too for bumping the same trainer.

Initially, Walker was only penalized on the play. But the officiating team in New York felt Walker’s actions merited a diqualification, so he was ejected.

The Packers rookie had seven tackles in the game prior to his ejection.

Ronald
2d ago

In the replay two players shoved the trainer. After Walker shoved him another GB player purposely bumped into him when he turned around. Should have ejected two of them. Glad Lions won they just played better with nothing but for pride.

Susan Hilbert
2d ago

Classless might need anger class classes. I do realize the medical fellow from the lions nudged him to move and that simple nudge set him off.Then perhaps he had words besides. NOT VERY SPORTSMEN LIKE....BAD TEMPER....NEEDS TO COOL DOWN.

BullDogDan
2d ago

He should have been…but the elbow to the face mask of the Detroit runner as he is going down was just as egregious as pushing a trainer. They both should have been ejected.

