Prince Harry never 'intended to hurt my family' with 'Spare' memoir: More TV interview revelations

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Prince Harry isn't sparing us the cold, hard truth of life as a British royal in his no-holds-barred memoir.

The Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," which aired Sunday on CBS, and had similarly revealing conversations with ITV , Michael Strahan of "Good Morning America and Stephen Colbert . The interviews previewed the "unflinching honesty" of Harry's memoir "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday and details his life before and after he and his wife, Duchess Meghan , stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Throughout these conversations, Harry opened up about his relationships with members of the royal family, including his father’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla , as well as the yearslong grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana , at age 12.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare': His relationship with Prince William, more to know ahead of release

Here are the biggest bombshells from Harry's TV interviews.

Prince Harry memoir 'Spare,' Leigh Bardugo's 'Hell Bent': 5 new must-read books this week

Prince Harry never 'intended to hurt' family with memoir

Despite the frankness of his memoir , including his description of his brother, Prince William , Harry told Cooper on "60 Minutes" that "Spare" is his way of setting the record straight about the tensions in his family life.

"None of anything that I’ve written, anything I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family," Harry said. "But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

Responding to the criticism of being very "public" since resigning from his royal duties, Harry claimed his attempts at privacy have been thwarted by the royal family's correspondence with the media.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he said. "The family motto is 'Never complain, never explain,' but it's just a motto."

Prince Harry's explosive tell-all book drops tomorrow. Here's where to buy 'Spare'

Prince Harry says he can only 'have peace' with family through 'truth'

Despite the headline-grabbing bombshells in his memoir, Harry told Michael Strahan during his ABC News Live special that "Spare" is his way of correcting the "mistruths" of the past, which he believes is the first step toward possible reconciliation with his family.

"I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there," Harry said. "If you can’t rely on truth, then I just don’t see how peace is possible."

Prince Harry wants his family back but says they've shown 'no willingness to reconcile'

Prince Harry calls media coverage of his military service 'disturbing'

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," airing Tuesday, Prince Harry told Colbert that it's been "disturbing" to see his account of his military service in Afghanistan be sensationalized in the media. Harry reveals in "Spare" that he killed 25 people during his time in Afghanistan .

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," Harry said. "My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous."

Prince Harry revisits 'guilt' he felt after Princess Diana's death

Harry opened up to Cooper on "60 Minutes" about the emotional aftermath of the loss of his mother, who was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Recalling meeting mourners outside Kensington Palace in London with William, Harry said he remembers "the guilt that I felt."

"The fact that the people that we were meeting were showing more emotion than we were showing, maybe more emotion than we even felt," said Harry, adding that he felt like a "middle person" for people’s grief.

He said he understands his mother more now because he is a parent to two children himself. "I'm starting to comprehend the position that she was as a mother, a single parent, looking after two boys with this intense media harassment," he said. "It wasn’t online then. It was very much physical. She was being chased."

He added that he continues to do everything he can to protect his family "because it certainly doesn’t seem as though the British press have changed their ways."

Princess Diana loved America and America loved her back: Revisiting that connection 25 years later

Princess Diana would be "heartbroken" over Harry and William's relationship

When asked what his mother, Princess Diana, would make of his relationship with brother Prince William, Harry told Strahan that she would be saddened by the state of their current relationship, especially William's alleged smearing of Meghan in the media.

"I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it’s ended up," Harry said. "She’d be heartbroken about the fact that William (and) his (communications) office were part of these stories."

'The Princess': HBO Princess Diana documentary aims to 'explore our complicity' in her tragic life, death

Princess Diana is pictured here with her sons Prince William and Harry in 1984. AP

Prince Harry on using psychedelic drugs to cope with trauma of Princess Diana's death

Harry went into detail with Cooper on "60 Minutes" about the healing process of grieving his mother’s death. Apart from going to therapy, Harry said he has pursued experimental medicinal treatments, such as using the psychedelics Ayahuasca and psilocybin.

Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic created from "prolonged heating or boiling of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine with the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub," according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. Psilocybin , commonly known as magic mushrooms, are "naturally occurring and are consumed for their hallucinogenic effects."

"I would never recommend people to do this recreationally," Harry said. "But doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine."

Harry said taking the drugs gave him clarity about his own relationship with grief. "They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her. When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy," Harry said.

The biggest bombshells from Prince Harry's 'Spare': Harry, William asked Charles not to marry Camilla

Prince Harry, William 'didn't think it was necessary' for King Charles, Camilla to wed

Harry spoke with Cooper about his relationship with Camilla, who married his father, King Charles III , in 2005.

Harry revealed that he and William asked Charles not to marry Camilla. "We didn't think it was necessary," Harry said. "We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to?"

He added: "We wanted him to be happy, and we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, 'OK.' "

But, Harry said, Camilla's need to "rehabilitate her image" in the media came at a cost because of "the connections that she was forging within the British press."

"If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you're going to do."

'Harry & Meghan' bombshells: Prince Harry recalls seeing Prince William 'scream' over exit

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry says he was excluded from plans to see Queen Elizabeth II before she died

Harry happened to be in the right place at the right time when it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Harry was in London in September for a charity event while his grandmother was ill.

"I asked my brother – I said: 'What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?' And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together. A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats," Harry told Cooper, adding that he was "not invited" to travel with them, so he had to make his own arrangements.

Harry was met by his aunt, Princess Anne, who allowed him to spend some time with Elizabeth alone. She had died by the time he arrived.

"I was actually really happy for her. Because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband was waiting for her," he recalled. "And the two of them are buried together. "

Prince Harry criticized for tell-all, TV interviews: The power of taking back your narrative.

Queen Elizabeth II was never upset with Harry for stepping back from royal life

Despite renouncing his duties as a working royal, Harry said the role change didn’t impact the relationship he had with his grandmother, who was well aware of Harry’s professional struggle.

"My grandmother and I had a very good relationship," Harry told Strahan on ABC News Live. "I had many, many conversations with her…in the run up to the point of this change, so it was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was."

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate confirms

