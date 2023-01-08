ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker ejected for shoving Detroit Lions athletic trainer

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker has issued an apology after he was ejected Sunday for shoving one of the Detroit Lions ' athletic trainers.

In the fourth quarter of the Sunday night matchup, with the Packers up 16-13, the Lions handed the ball to D'Andre Swift, who fell awkwardly as defensive lineman Jarran Reed swatted his head with his arm.

While Lions trainers were tending to Swift, Walker came up behind and shoved one of the trainers in the back. The trainer turned around and confronted the defender before returning to his duties.

The referees threw the flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and then made another announcement that Walker was disqualified.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Lions knock out Packers, send Seahawks to final NFC wild-card berth

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Eventful final day of regular season cements playoff field

"Be smart," head coach Matt LaFleur could be seen saying to the rookie from the sidelines, pointing to his head.

As he was walking through the tunnel Walker, who was Green Bay's first-round draft pick, punched the air — visibly frustrated.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision," Walker tweeted Monday morning . "Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!"

Detroit finished the drive by scoring a touchdown, which put them up 20-16 in the Lions' win .

This was the second time Walker was ejected this season. He was also ejected in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker ejected for shoving Detroit Lions athletic trainer

