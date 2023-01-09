Read full article on original website
Softbank's BBIX to Launch New IX Point at Digital Edge’s “OSA1” Data Center
BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank that conducts an Internet eXchange (IX) business, will open “BBIX Osaka No. 7” at “OSA1,” operated by Digital Edge (Japan) in Osaka, to provide “IX Connect Service” from March 2023. BBIX operates six IX connection points in the Osaka...
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
North American Operator Selects RADCOM to Deliver Real-time Insights into Network Performance
RADCOM announced it has entered into an agreement with a new customer in North America to provide its RADCOM ACE solution to deliver real-time insights into the network performance 24/7 as the operator maintains its 4G network while expanding 5G coverage nationwide. RADCOM ACE was chosen to smartly collect, process,...
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
Tofane Global Acquires DIMOCO Messaging
Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading international communications solutions group, announced the acquisition of DIMOCO Messaging, a leading global SMS aggregator based in Liechtenstein and Austria that delivers around two billion messages per year. Business messaging or application-to-person (A2P) has grown into a global market worth an estimated 26.5 billion USD...
Five Tech Trends Fueling the Metaverse and the Potential Risks of Extended Reality Featured
While the metaverse is still a nebulous concept, experts describe it as the inevitable evolution of the Internet, the future of social media and the convergence of physical and digital realities. Regardless of the exact definition, tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and, of course, Meta, recognize its potential and continue to invest billions of dollars in capitalizing on these emerging markets. Nevertheless, despite the innovations that will likely come out of the metaverse, those who construct these hybrid worlds must do so responsibly and ethically, ensuring that their creations do not negatively impact consumer wellbeing or infringe upon human rights, user privacy and security.
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Provide Enhanced, Secure Satellite Communications
Dispersive Holdings, a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.
CityFibre Records First 2Gbps Residential Trial via Upgrade of York Network to XGS-PON
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has successfully completed a trial of 2Gbps residential services in York with its launch partner Vodafone. The trial was made possible by CityFibre’s recent upgrade of its York network to XGS-PON access technology, due to be rolled out as standard across its network from April 2023. The 2Gbps service paves the way for the introduction of residential and business services at symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps across its entire footprint in the future.
SpaceX Launches 40 OneWeb Satellites
OneWeb confirmed the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch is OneWeb’s 16th to-date, with only two more launches remaining to complete its first-generation constellation enabling global connectivity in 2023. Lift-off took place on Sunday, 9 January 2023 at 11:50 p.m. ET (local). OneWeb’s satellites separated successfully from the rocket and were dispensed in three phases over a period of 1 hour and 35 minutes, with signal acquisition on all 40 satellites confirmed. With 542 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb has more than 80% of its first-generation constellation launched. With this launch, OneWeb kicks-off its ‘Countdown to Global Connectivity’ campaign marking the final launches remaining to complete its first-generation LEO satellite constellation that will offer high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions.
Juniper, NEC Electrify Powerco’s Wi-Fi User Experience
Juniper Networks announced that they have been selected by Powerco, New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor, to design and deploy an innovative new Wi-Fi network across its sites nationwide. Powerco delivers electricity and gas to over 1.1 million customers, linked up to its grid via 28,441km of...
Bluevía Starts Operations to Deploy Fiber in Spain
Bluevía, the network operator that offers wholesale FTTH access and other fibre connectivity services in Spain, participated by Telefónica España, Telefónica Infra and the consortium formed by Crédit Agricole Assurances and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (through its managed fund Core Infrastructure Fund IV), has officially started its activity after the completion of the transaction recently.
Scaling Network Automation Requires a Holistic View Featured
As today’s networks become even more complex and the demand for a more agile network grows, maintaining and expanding this infrastructure becomes more difficult and time-consuming and places greater pressure on the enterprise’s IT and NetOps teams to respond to network change requests while ensuring network reliability. Network...
Qualcomm Intros Satellite-Based Two-way Capable Messaging Solution
Qualcomm Technologies announced Snapdragon Satellite — the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world1, starting with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation, Snapdragon Satellite will enable OEMs and other service providers to offer truly global coverage. The solution for smartphones utilizes Iridium’s weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows CX Tied to Voice Channel
A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience (CX) and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals. While 87%...
HERE, AWS to Deliver Developers with Improved Performance for Indoor/Outdoor Positioning Capabilities
HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platforms, announced its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver developers with improved performance for indoor/outdoor positioning capabilities to track and manage any number of internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Across industries and sectors, devices and applications demand reliable and accurate...
Keysight to Coordinate European 6G Testbed Program
Keysight Technologies announced the company joins forces with sixteen organizations to create 6G-SANDBOX, a pan-European testbed for 6G experimentation and validation of 5G-Advanced and 6G capabilities. As a part of 6G-SANDBOX, Keysight will act as the project coordinator. Funded by Horizon Europe, 6G-SANDBOX is one of 35 new projects launched...
