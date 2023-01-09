ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic economic impacts will be felt through 2023

By Max Rodriguez
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many industry sectors are still making their way back to full recovery from the pandemic; and as they look into 2023 for a more prosperous year, economists said a possible recession could bring more obstacles.

It is the calm after the holidays when the outlook for the new year becomes a little clearer; and for the restaurant industry, there were no record sales broken. But, they held steady.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka said, “Some restaurants are saying they’re still missing that Asian visitor, because of the type of cuisine that they have; and then, the local restaurants, the mom and pop, said that it was a good holiday season.”

The State’s Chief Economist, Dr. Eugene Tian recently briefed Hawaii State Representatives about their projections for international visitors over the next couple of years.

Tian said, “The recovery for Japan we forecast in 2023 will be recovered by 52 percent and by 2024 by 75 percent; and by 2025, we will be fully recovered.”

As international markets are prone to grow, mainland travelers to Hawaii will eventually hit a pause.

UHERO Executive Director Dr. Carl Bonham said the high cost of goods and services is affecting the spending habits of American households.

“There’s no reason to think that U.S. visitors will continue to grow from where they are right now,” Bonham said. “U.S. visitors could go anywhere they want in the world now; in the summer of 2021, they could only come here, basically.”

Hawaii economists project inflation will continue on an upward trend for most of 2023 until eventually hitting a slight decline into the next year.

For restaurateur Rick Nakashima, this means trying to hold on and get through the higher costs to operate.

“Fuel is down a little bit so that’s helped but not enough to make a big difference in the big picture,” Nakashima said. “Energy is still very rough on us. Everyone else saw what their HECO bill was, so it’s a super tough time right now to run restaurants or any hospitality.”

Although industries like construction are likely to remain strong, non-residential construction projects are on the rise. UHERO tracked $1.5 billion worth of federal and state construction contracts.

But, lagging behind are residential projects, where there has also been a decline in home sales.

