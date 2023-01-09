MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.

MEXICO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO