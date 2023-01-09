Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Chaddock to host trauma training
QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — A local agency is doing its part to help churches and ministry program staff better care for children in the region who have experienced trauma. The Knowledge Center at Chaddock will be offering a free training program to assist Sunday school teachers, volunteers, and staff to better assist children who may have or are experiencing an adverse childhood.
muddyrivernews.com
More than 30 churches, organizations join advocate program to help tenants with housing complaints
QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee introduced an advocate program it has been working on for the past year to the Quincy City Council at Monday’s meeting. Committee member Janet Conover told aldermen 31 churches and organizations and one school have agreed to be an advocate supporter for tenants who need help in filling out a minimum housing complaint form, used when a tenant needs to file an official complaint with the city’s inspection department.
khqa.com
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
khqa.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
khqa.com
Liberty woman arrested for alleged theft from bank
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Liberty woman was arrested in connection to a reported theft at a bank where she worked in Pike County, Ill., according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Jamie L. Obert, 38, was arrested on Friday around 4:44 p.m. in rural Adams County, Illinois, on...
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
khqa.com
Adams County Board approves resolution opposing Illinois' assault weapons ban
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has approved a resolution opposing a bill, already signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, that would ban certain firearms in the state. The County Board Tuesday night voted to approve a resolution that voices opposition to the bill, passed...
muddyrivernews.com
Lost a toolbox? Cellphone? Drivers license? Wallet? Quincy Police Department might have it
QUINCY — The following items recently were recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call the QPD Evidence Department at 217-228-4489. 1st Notice Recovered Property. Pink Girls Bike12-17-22 Boys Black and White BMX Bike12-17-22 Kroc Membership Card and Wallet12-10-22 2nd Notice Recovered Property. 6...
khqa.com
QU administrator is newest Quincy City Council alderwoman
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — An admissions administrator at Quincy University is the newest Alderperson on the Quincy City Council. Brianna Rivera was appointed by Mayor Mike Troup, approved by the City Council, and then sworn in at Monday night's meeting. She's the Assistant Director of Admissions at QU,...
KOMU
Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico
MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
khqa.com
Man arrested after two-month burglary investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a two-month investigation. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says, Jacob L. Shipe, 37, was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and six counts of possession of stolen property. The sheriff's office...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 9, 2023
James E McGinn (80) and Michael J McGinn (53) of Quincy, arrested for fighting at 2211 Hampshire. NTA 145. Jessica L Cross (31) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Seatbelt and FTA Domestic Battery at 5th and Broadway. Lodged 120. Danielle N Davis (42) of Sedalia MO, arrested for FTA Malicious...
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
khqa.com
Beardstown Superintendent passed away unexpectedly
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WICS) — Beardstown Superintendent Michael Smith, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning. School for Monday was canceled in wake of the news and all events and practices for Monday are also canceled. Activities will resume on Tuesday. The district has not shared how he died. Smith had...
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
khqa.com
Amtrak to restore morning routes between Quincy and Chicago
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Amtrak on Tuesday announced it will soon be restoring its morning routes between Quincy and Chicago. Starting on Monday, January 16, 2023, Amtrak trains #380 (morning eastbound train) and #381 (morning westbound train) will return to the schedule. This returns the level of service to four trains daily at Plano, Kewanee, Macomb, and Quincy; six trains daily at Mendota; and eight trains daily at Princeton and Galesburg.
fox32chicago.com
Alyssa Itchue's family speaks after body found in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week, a DTE worker made a chilling discovery on Detroit's east side: a woman's hand sticking out of the ground after she was buried in a shallow grave. On Monday, authorities have identified who that woman is but not yet how she got there. Alyssa...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Comments / 0