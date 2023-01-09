5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
Five people were hurt in a crash in Chicago's Rogers Park Sunday night. Police said a Chevy was traveling eastbound in the 1900-block of W. Touhy when the driver sideswiped a car, ran a red light and hit another car going southbound on Clark Street. The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition, a 24-year-old woman is in serious condition and the others said to be in fair to good condition. Police cited the driver of the Chevy for running a red light.
Comments / 1