Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers' Nick Bosa is dedicated to 'hermit' life
Nick Bosa is always thinking about how his decisions will affect him on any given Sunday.
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Will Bay Area storms force extremely rare Pete Carroll hat-wearing vs. 49ers?
The Niners could see Pete Carroll in rare form for this wild-card game.
49ers' 10-game winning streak will have a writer eating an air-fried shirt
It might not be an entire shirt, but one writer is fulfilling his promise.
