Freya'sdottir X
2d ago
this is what you get when you are soft on crime. criminals think they know more and will try to get away with any loophole they can find. they should give the police back the regular pursuit ability.
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
Woman wanted in north Spokane stabbing, man arrested for unrelated warrants
SPOKANE, WA – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a female suspect following a stabbing at a north Spokane apartment Wednesday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive near North Mill Road for a possible stabbing. An adult female is wanted in connection and has not been located. The adult...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
DNA left on murder weapon led deputies to arrest in Deer Park case
DEER PARK, Washington - When Spokane County deputies tested evidence collected from a knife found at the scene of a Deer Park murder, the system revealed a match: a convicted felon who was already in jail for several other crimes in the Spokane area.
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane stabbing suspect flees, victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman suspected in a north Spokane stabbing is on the loose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, where they didn’t find the victim nor the suspect.
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
Totally Bogus: Passenger Of Suspected Drunk Driver Calls Cops On The Cops
On Sunday, January 8th at 12:30 a.m. a passenger in a truck called 911 to report that they were being chased down State Route 27 by another vehicle. Who could the pursuer be? A stalker? A crazy person? A speed demon? Nope... They were being chased by Washington State Patrol.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
Man who reported girlfriend’s death now suspect in murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the man who reported his girlfriend’s death in July 2022 is now a suspect in her murder. On July 24, officers responded to Boone and Cedar to a call from a man who said he found his girlfriend dead. The caller was later identified as 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood. Detectives began an investigation, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for ‘unprovoked’ attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park apartment. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for...
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council considers mobile surveillance camera pilot program for law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program. The catch? It is not cheap. Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
dpgazette.com
Dalton Murder Arrest
Breaking: Detectives Identify and Charge Deer Park Homicide Suspect with Murder 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives continued their investigation and developed probable cause to charge 37-year-old Gary B. Ault with Murder 1st Degree and Burglary 1st Degree in the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy on December 26, 2022.
