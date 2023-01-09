ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 36

Freya'sdottir X
2d ago

this is what you get when you are soft on crime. criminals think they know more and will try to get away with any loophole they can find. they should give the police back the regular pursuit ability.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman wanted in north Spokane stabbing, man arrested for unrelated warrants

SPOKANE, WA – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a female suspect following a stabbing at a north Spokane apartment Wednesday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive near North Mill Road for a possible stabbing. An adult female is wanted in connection and has not been located. The adult...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off

WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
WALLOWA, OR
FOX 28 Spokane

Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
GREAT FALLS, MT
dpgazette.com

Dalton Murder Arrest

Breaking: Detectives Identify and Charge Deer Park Homicide Suspect with Murder 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives continued their investigation and developed probable cause to charge 37-year-old Gary B. Ault with Murder 1st Degree and Burglary 1st Degree in the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy on December 26, 2022.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy