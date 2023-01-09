Read full article on original website
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 college basketball players hospitalized after workout, coach suspended
RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A Division III school has suspended its basketball coach after five players went to the hospital after a workout. Concordia University’s Scott Kollar was temporarily removed from his position after the incident, a spokesman for the school told The Associated Press. The workout happened...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
Washington is in need of a new offensive play caller. The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been calling plays for the franchise in the last two seasons. Washington later announced the news with a statement from coach Ron Rivera.
SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win
You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams
The Crimson Tide coach felt that his program was better than this year’s runner-up to college football’s champion. Georgia sent a resounding message on Monday when the Bulldogs dismantled TCU, 65–7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It marked back-to-back national titles for Georgia and...
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
The Bills defense should have an easy time with a banged-up Dolphins attack. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half
The ESPN analyst didn’t have much to say as the Bulldogs closed out a monstrous first two quarters against the underdog Horned Frogs. The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
The two-time national champion can claim seniority over Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and others. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released,...
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
