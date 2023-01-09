Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Bleacher Report
Report: Packers' Quay Walker Unlikely to Face Suspension for Shoving Lions Trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker is unlikely to face a suspension for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero added that it "sounds like" Walker will only receive a fine. Walker was flagged and tossed out...
Bleacher Report
Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens Agree to 5-Year, $100M Contract as NFL's Top-Paid ILB
The Baltimore Ravens didn't wait until the offseason to extend linebacker Roquan Smith's stay. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the two parties agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed. It's the most money paid out to an off-ball linebacker. His $20 million average salary...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
Bleacher Report
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose
Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top 5 on Updated Board
A pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headlined ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL draft big board to come out after the conclusion of the 2022 college football season. McShay has Young as his No. 1 overall player, while Stroud is...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 Playoffs
Eighteen NFL offseasons are officially underway, while 14 teams now must keep an eye on the months to come while primarily focusing on the start of the 2022 postseason. It's a whirlwind, and the rumor mill is naturally on fire. At a wild and intriguing juncture on the NFL calendar,...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Sam Williams Facing Arrest Warrant for Reckless Driving After December Crash
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash last month, and now he's facing legal consequences. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Plano (Texas) Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Williams for reckless driving, and he has been contacted to report to authorities:. Archer reported...
Bleacher Report
Colts Would Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Trade Up for Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft, GM Says
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed he's prepared to "do whatever it takes" to move up for a quarterback the team likes in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The GM cautioned, however, that he and the front office will adopt a measured approach for the situation:
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson on Jets Signing Veteran QB: I'll Make His 'Life Hell' in Practice
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is prepared to fight for his job if the team brings in some competition this offseason. Asked how he'd react should the Jets add a veteran signal-caller, he responded he plans to "make that dude's life hell in practice every day" and prove himself to the coaching staff.
Bleacher Report
Panthers Rumors: Eagles' Shane Steichen, Lions' Ben Johnson Eyed for HC Interviews
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly eyeing a pair of offensive minds as potential head coaching candidates. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have put in an interview request for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Carolina also submitted a request to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Comments / 0