ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Bleacher Report

Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft

Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game

The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense

The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs

The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Bleacher Report

Panthers Rumors: Eagles' Shane Steichen, Lions' Ben Johnson Eyed for HC Interviews

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly eyeing a pair of offensive minds as potential head coaching candidates. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have put in an interview request for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Carolina also submitted a request to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy