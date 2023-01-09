49ers secure second seed in NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers have secured the second seed in the NFL playoffs following the conclusion of the regular season.

The 49ers closed out the regular season with a 38-13 win over the Cardinals at home to capture the second-best seed in the NFC.

San Francisco closes out the season with a 13-4 record overall, tied with the third-seed Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers will host the seventh seed Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs after the Green Bay Packers lost during Sunday Night Football to the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco is looking to last one game longer than the 49ers did a year ago after falling to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the top seed in the NFC and will get a bye in the first round.

The Vikings will host the sixth seed New York Giants.

The fourth seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the fifth seed Dallas Cowboys.