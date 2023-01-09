West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run

A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck.

Police say that on New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Jaden Eckes was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash near 3100 South and Redwood Road when he caused another crash at the 4100 south intersection.

Officers claim he hit multiple vehicles and two pedestrians. One of those pedestrians died at the scene.

READ: 1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run involving stolen truck

Shantel Billings said her best friend, Amber Schneiter, was hit at that intersection while on her way to help a friend in need of gas.

Schneiter’s been in the hospital for the last week in critical condition.

“I’m praying on the sidewalk outside these walls,” said Billings. “Not much has progressed or changed, I guess.”

Police say Eckes fled the second scene on-foot. When in police custody, he allegedly admitted the truck was stolen and that he had smoked meth before driving.

“I hope the dude knows he hurt a real good person,” said Billings. “All I know is she does not deserve this.”

Billings said Scheniter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. In the police report, officers wrote that she is not expected to survive. Billings hopes the mother-of-two can pull through.

“Honestly, she just needs justice. She’s a really beautiful soul and where she’s at right now is not deserved,” she said.

Eckes had his first court appearance on Friday. He faces over a dozen charges.

The father of Schneiter’s two-year-old created a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. To donate, click here.