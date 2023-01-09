ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yejHP_0k7zOpnF00

A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck.

Police say that on New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Jaden Eckes was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash near 3100 South and Redwood Road when he caused another crash at the 4100 south intersection.

Officers claim he hit multiple vehicles and two pedestrians. One of those pedestrians died at the scene.

READ: 1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run involving stolen truck

Shantel Billings said her best friend, Amber Schneiter, was hit at that intersection while on her way to help a friend in need of gas.

Schneiter’s been in the hospital for the last week in critical condition.

“I’m praying on the sidewalk outside these walls,” said Billings. “Not much has progressed or changed, I guess.”

Police say Eckes fled the second scene on-foot. When in police custody, he allegedly admitted the truck was stolen and that he had smoked meth before driving.

“I hope the dude knows he hurt a real good person,” said Billings. “All I know is she does not deserve this.”

Billings said Scheniter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. In the police report, officers wrote that she is not expected to survive. Billings hopes the mother-of-two can pull through.

“Honestly, she just needs justice. She’s a really beautiful soul and where she’s at right now is not deserved,” she said.

Eckes had his first court appearance on Friday. He faces over a dozen charges.

The father of Schneiter’s two-year-old created a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. To donate, click here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Off-duty officer with Salt Lake City Police arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — On December 30, 2022, Odgen Police arrested an individual driving under the influence who is an officer at the Salt lake City Police Department. The individual, Thomas Caygle, is 37 years old. An officer with Riverdale PD who assisted with the incident said Caygle crashed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September

OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash in Spanish Fork Canyon claims the life of one person

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on US-6 up Spanish Fork Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near milepost 185. A Honda passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when it lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes. It was struck by a Ford truck that was pulling a trailer.
SPANISH FORK, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy