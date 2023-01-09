Quay Walker, the 22-year-old Green Bay Packers linebacker who bizarrely pushed an athletic trainer as they tried to tend to an injured player on Sunday night, has apologized for the gaffe and conceded it was a “stupid decision.” The incident, which was broadcast in prime time, showed Walker shove a Detroit Lions trainer in the back less than a week after Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin likely had his life saved by the quick action of his team’s medical staff. Walker said he reacted “off his emotions” and that he’s since questioned what he could have possibly been thinking. “I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!” he posted to Twitter. “I was wrong!!” The linebacker was seen crying and talking to himself as he left the field after the incident. Walker was penalized and ejected from Sunday’s game, which ended with the Packers losing and being eliminated from playoff contention.

