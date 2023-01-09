ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul Winter Carnival: New Klondike Kate selected

There's a new Klondike Kate in town, just in time for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. After an evening of musical competition Wednesday, a panel of judges chose Maret Bylander to become this year's Klondike Kate. She joined FOX 9 Thursday morning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Go ice fishing for free with kids during holiday weekend in Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR is putting on an event from Jan. 14-16 where any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The DNR reminds people to take safety precautions while on the ice. For more information, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul RV Supershow runs Jan. 12-15

This weekend, the largest RV and camping convention in the area is taking over the St. Paul River Centre. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the St. Paul RV Supershow, which starts Thursday, Jan. 12 and runs through Jan. 15.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get during the January thaw

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A January thaw begins this weekend, with the possibility for rain early next week. Friday will be rather cool but nothing unusual for the month of January. The high will be around 20 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, while greater Minnesota will see highs in the teens. It'll be cloudy, but there will be the occasional pocket of sunshine.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm and mild weekend ahead

(FOX 9) - The thaw is on as we head into a quiet and mild weekend with temperatures above average for this time of year. Sunshine will greet us for the start of a three-day weekend, with Saturday having patches of sunshine before the clouds move in and linger through Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE

