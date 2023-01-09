Read full article on original website
CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
St. Paul Winter Carnival: New Klondike Kate selected
There's a new Klondike Kate in town, just in time for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. After an evening of musical competition Wednesday, a panel of judges chose Maret Bylander to become this year's Klondike Kate. She joined FOX 9 Thursday morning.
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
Go ice fishing for free with kids during holiday weekend in Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR is putting on an event from Jan. 14-16 where any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The DNR reminds people to take safety precautions while on the ice. For more information, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html.
St. Paul RV Supershow runs Jan. 12-15
This weekend, the largest RV and camping convention in the area is taking over the St. Paul River Centre. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the St. Paul RV Supershow, which starts Thursday, Jan. 12 and runs through Jan. 15.
Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
Why lake ice still might not be safe in January
We've seen plenty of cold and snow to start the winter but despite it being January in Minnesota, some lake ice could still be dangerous. Ian Leonard explains the Igloo Effect in his weather explainer.
Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
MN Police Departments considering EVs
Several Twin Cities police departments are testing electric vehicles (EVs) in their fleet. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the details from Eagan.
Minnesota weather: Chilly Friday, January thaw this weekend
Chillier on Friday with a few extra clouds, though there will be brighter pockets as we keep temperatures pretty steady in the upper teens to around 20. A January thaw begins Saturday and we look to hit those mid to upper 30s into early next week.
Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get during the January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A January thaw begins this weekend, with the possibility for rain early next week. Friday will be rather cool but nothing unusual for the month of January. The high will be around 20 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, while greater Minnesota will see highs in the teens. It'll be cloudy, but there will be the occasional pocket of sunshine.
Minnesota weather: Warm and mild weekend ahead
(FOX 9) - The thaw is on as we head into a quiet and mild weekend with temperatures above average for this time of year. Sunshine will greet us for the start of a three-day weekend, with Saturday having patches of sunshine before the clouds move in and linger through Sunday.
