abc57.com
Raising Awareness about danger of underage tobacco use and vaping by Berrien County Health Department
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --This Winter, awareness for the dangers of underage tobacco uses and vaping is being brought by the Berrien County Health Department's substance use disorder prevention team. To discourage community members under age 21 from using tobacco products, the Health Department's "Escape the Vape" campaign seeks to educate...
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
abc57.com
Babes Supporting Babes looks ahead to 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Babes Supporting Babes is a multi-faceted organization that supports women-owned small businesses. Gina Clevenger, founder of Babes Supporting Babes, visited the ABC57 Morning Team on Tuesday to talk about their recent events and where the organization is headed in 2023.
rvbusiness.com
Jayco, Goshen Health Unveil Fitness Center, Medical Clinic
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. – RV manufacturer Jayco cut the ribbon on its new Family Care Clinic at 109 W. U.S. 20, Middlebury, on Monday (Jan. 9), making it the first RV OEM in Elkhart County to offer such a facility to its employees and their families. For roughly 15 years,...
abc57.com
90s Winter Reading Challenge with the Nappanee Public Library
NAPPANEE, Ind. --Join the Nappanee Public Library Winter Reading Challenge, and go back to the 90s, from February 1 to February 28, 2023. This rad challenge is made up of a lot of retro 90s inspired programs and 12 reading tasks, and you can listen to or read anything, like any NPL Reading Challenge.
WNDU
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
abc57.com
FAA's temporary ground stop impacts travelers nationwide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Travelers across the country experienced an unexpected 90-minute halt of all departures Wednesday morning. “Next thing we know, they told us there’s a nationwide ground hold,” says one traveler. “I noticed it was red, it was FAA issues, so everyone’s affected,” says another traveler...
abc57.com
Black College Expo at Ivy Tech South Bend January 13-14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech in South Bend will host a Black College Expo event on January 13 and 14 for the public and middle, high, and post-secondary students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. The free event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday...
abc57.com
Plymouth Public Library getting major facelift
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - The Plymouth Public Library is getting a facelift and undergoing significant interior renovations in 2023. Renovations are expected to update the space and open it up more. New features include shelving and an updated checkout counter. Current renovations are just the first step in future improvements to...
abc57.com
Ice carvers adapt for warm temps before Hunter Ice Festival
NILES, Mich. – Chainsaws could be heard in downtown Niles, as ice carvers worked diligently to get around 90 unique sculptures ready for the start of the Hunter Ice Festival, set to kick off on Friday. One of the carvers, Dean DeMarias, showed me one of the sculptures he...
abc57.com
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
WNDU
Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details out of Tuesday night’s South Bend Community School Corporation Board Meeting. They’re adding a new member of their staff in an effort to bolster security measures at their buildings. 16 News Now introduces us to their new Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
abc57.com
Ground Breaking South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --This Sunday, the ceremony for the groundbreaking new South Bend Martin Luther King Junior Dream Center. The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. at the current Martin Luther King Community Center, and everyone is invited. Construction of the Dream Center is scheduled to begin at the end of...
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
abc57.com
NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend
ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council rejects resolution on reparations over lack of cover letter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African American community was struck down because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing, leading to some accusations of councilmembers making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
WNDU
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
