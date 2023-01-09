ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Watch: Top takeaways from Prince Harry's ITV interview

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2x4p_0k7zOCoG00

Extract after extract from Prince Harry ’s memoir Spare flooded news cycles this week, after it was leaked in Spain five days before its official release date.

This came to a head on Sunday (8 January), when the Duke of Sussex ’s highly anticipated interview with ITV host Tom Bradby was aired.

The conversation, lasting almost two hours, included Harry narrating controversial and startling excerpts from the book which, according to one royal biographer, “could mark the beginning of the end” of the monarchy .

Here the Independent looks at the stand out moments from Harry: The Interview (ITVX).

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
OK! Magazine

Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun After Learning Prince Harry & Meghan Markle First Met Thanks To Instagram: 'He's Like Armie Hammer'

Kathy Griffin had mixed feelings while tuning in for the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan. The comedian took to social media to share her reaction, prefacing that though she "loves" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she couldn't help but laugh at some parts of their Netflix docuseries.To start, Griffin found it hilarious that just like so many other modern day couples, the parents-of-two first crossed paths thanks to social media."I'm disappointed — they met on freaking Instagram. Prince Harry was just flipping through Instagram looking for another hot brunette, like every other guy in L.A.," she quipped in...
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
The Independent

Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Prince Harry after ‘bitter’ ITV interview

Piers Morgan has posted a series of scathing tweets criticising Prince Harry after the royal’s recent spate of interviews in promotion of his memoir Spare.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), the duke was asked about the previous claims that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.During the interview, the couple had said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Bradby asked Harry: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your...
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The Independent

Afghan man who lost relatives in British airstrike calls for Prince Harry to be 'put on trial'

An Afgan man whose relatives were killed in a British airstrike in 2011 has called for the Duke of Sussex to be “put on trial” after he admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters while on tour in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdullah told Sky News that Afghan people “should get compensation for [their] losses.”“We lost our house, our life, and family members,” he said.In an extract from his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry described the 25 enemy fighters he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The List

Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle

With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
OK! Magazine

King Charles III Refused To Give Prince Harry His Blessing To Marry Meghan Markle, Believed She Wasn't 'Worthy Of Their Family': Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been troublesome for the royal family long before they began airing out their dirty laundry with the Duke of Sussex's relatives.In fact, Harry's father, King Charles III, was in such opposition of their love that he and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, tried banning the red-headed prince from proposing to his now-wife in 2016, a source spilled.Harry had apparently been secretly dating the American actress for a while before Charles and Camilla caught wind of their blossoming romance, but they immediately put their foot down once they learned of what was going on....
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy