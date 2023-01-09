Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Christian Wright (6-3 sophomore) G Dexter Akanno (6-5 junior) F Glenn Taylor (6-6 sophomore) F Michael Rataj (6-9 freshman) C Rodrigue Andela (6-8 senior)
ASU can keep pace with top-tier of Pac-12 with strong Oregon trip
TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team has an opportunity this weekend to keep pace with the top of the Pac-12. At 13-3 (4-1 in conference), ASU currently sits in third place in the league standings with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest against Oregon (9-7; 3-2) on Thursday and Oregon State (7-9; 1-4) on Saturday.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon
The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the most-recent Pac-12 team to win a title.
Eastern Progress
Oregon Trail has yielded mixed results for Cats; can they break through this time?
Over 12 seasons of coaching the Arizona Wildcats, Sean Miller won or shared the Pac-12 championship five times, picked up three conference tournament titles and won 69% of his Pac-12 regular-season games. He just never made it down the Oregon Trail fully intact. Though the Wildcats skipped the Oregon-Oregon State...
Tucson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. The Desert View High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
travellemming.com
8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)
As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
KOLD-TV
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady
Local Tucsonans know the Umbrella Lady seen in many different areas. Many have asked why she walked and where she lived, and a past landlord shared what she knows.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increasing clouds tonight into Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The beautiful weather from the weekend carried into the start of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday, but highs will once again top out in the 70s. A brief cool-down arrives Wednesday due to a storm system to our north. Our best chance for rain and mountain snow in southern Arizona holds off until this upcoming weekend.
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
