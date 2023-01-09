ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Christian Wright (6-3 sophomore) G Dexter Akanno (6-5 junior) F Glenn Taylor (6-6 sophomore) F Michael Rataj (6-9 freshman) C Rodrigue Andela (6-8 senior)
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

ASU can keep pace with top-tier of Pac-12 with strong Oregon trip

TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team has an opportunity this weekend to keep pace with the top of the Pac-12. At 13-3 (4-1 in conference), ASU currently sits in third place in the league standings with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest against Oregon (9-7; 3-2) on Thursday and Oregon State (7-9; 1-4) on Saturday.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the most-recent Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. The Desert View High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: January 2023

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increasing clouds tonight into Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The beautiful weather from the weekend carried into the start of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday, but highs will once again top out in the 70s. A brief cool-down arrives Wednesday due to a storm system to our north. Our best chance for rain and mountain snow in southern Arizona holds off until this upcoming weekend.
TUCSON, AZ

