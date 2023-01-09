ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

wbrz.com

Dakota Theriot pleads guilty to killing 5 in 2019 shooting spree

WALKER - Dakota Theriot, charged with murdering five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019, pleaded guilty Wednesday to all five killings. Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time shootings, first took a plea agreement in Livingston Parish, where he killed his girlfriend — Summer Ernest — along with her brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home

HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

7-year-old girl was playing 'fashion show' when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD arrests four teenagers accused of posing as police to stop cars, rob drivers at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they could mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Bruce Green and three 17-year-olds stopped at least three drivers Dec. 28 by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officer who tased handcuffed man gets prison time in malfeasance case

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Officer who used a taser on a handcuffed man twice is sitting in prison after he changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty." Former officer Nolan Dehon was sentenced to 16 months in prison for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. His plea agreement states he must serve at least ten months in prison before he will become eligible for release.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Councilman Jeff Ard planning run for Livingston Parish president

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Councilman Jeff Ard says he intends to run for parish president in the upcoming election later this year. Ard, brother of Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, has served as District 1 councilman for the past eight years. He made the announcement via a statement Wednesday. “The growth...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

