Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty to killing 5 in 2019 shooting spree
WALKER - Dakota Theriot, charged with murdering five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019, pleaded guilty Wednesday to all five killings. Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time shootings, first took a plea agreement in Livingston Parish, where he killed his girlfriend — Summer Ernest — along with her brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest.
wbrz.com
Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
wbrz.com
Father in critical condition after being stabbed by son in neighborhood off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son. The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.
wbrz.com
Dogs rushed at officers during arrest at BR apartment; deputy shot amid confusion
BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg after a chaotic scene erupted at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported at the Hub apartments on Highland Road near Lee Drive around 10:30 a.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were making...
wbrz.com
Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.
wbrz.com
Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
wbrz.com
Prosecutors expect imminent 'resolution' in 2019 case involving multi-parish killing spree
WALKER - Prosecutors in Livingston Parish are expecting to soon resolve a case involving a man accused of killing five people in a shooting spree that spanned multiple parishes in 2019. Dakota Theriot, who was 21 years old at the time, was charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend, her...
wbrz.com
Recent violent pit bull incidents cause concern for West Feliciana Parish President
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Pit bills have long been dogged in society for being violent—an opinion that is highly contested by some pet lovers. Just ask long-time pit bull owner Flo Garig. "They're the best dogs. I've had them my whole entire life. I raised my child with them....
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
wbrz.com
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies identified a man who broke into two Subway restaurants Jan. 5. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Eric Revish burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of Revish walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the drive-thru window...
wbrz.com
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.
wbrz.com
7-year-old girl was playing 'fashion show' when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
wbrz.com
Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
wbrz.com
Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
wbrz.com
BRPD arrests four teenagers accused of posing as police to stop cars, rob drivers at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they could mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Bruce Green and three 17-year-olds stopped at least three drivers Dec. 28 by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
wbrz.com
Officer who tased handcuffed man gets prison time in malfeasance case
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Officer who used a taser on a handcuffed man twice is sitting in prison after he changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty." Former officer Nolan Dehon was sentenced to 16 months in prison for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. His plea agreement states he must serve at least ten months in prison before he will become eligible for release.
wbrz.com
Councilman Jeff Ard planning run for Livingston Parish president
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Councilman Jeff Ard says he intends to run for parish president in the upcoming election later this year. Ard, brother of Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, has served as District 1 councilman for the past eight years. He made the announcement via a statement Wednesday. “The growth...
Comments / 0