Read full article on original website
Related
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
FOX Sports
Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Washington on Dec. 27.
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two and you see that with your eye and you look at some of the results, you make a tweak or two," Dave Hakstol said.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Stars after shootout win
Dallas Stars (24-11-6, first in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-12-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. New York has a 10-7-4 record in home games and a...
FOX Sports
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
Yardbarker
Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game
With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
NHL
Sully Says: "I Couldn't Be More Proud Of This Group"
After going down 3-0 early in the first period of their matchup with Vancouver, the Penguins rallied for a 5-4 comeback victory over the Canucks. Evgeni Malkin scored twice, while Sidney Crosby, Jason Zucker and Rickard Rakell also got in the goal column. "On the bench, we believe we can...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Rangers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against New York and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Game 43: Dallas Stars (25-11-6, 56 points) vs. New York Rangers (23-12-7,...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 09.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in St. Louis. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 6:07 PM. ST....
Comments / 0