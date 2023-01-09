ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOT a MAGA IDIOT
2d ago

This was a blatant attempt by a corporation to hold farmers hostage… they need to be held accountable… farm equipment costing hundreds of thousands of dollars should not be considered a “throw away” product…

pepe lepew
2d ago

Exactly! This is the same thing like when you buy a Tesla and they can control your car remotely without your permission or wanting to charge you a monthly fee for seat warmers in your car

David St. Pierre
2d ago

You buy it, you own it. No company should be able to hold you hostage.

