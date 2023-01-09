New York Giants player takes hilarious shot at ‘too nice’ Minnesota Vikings fans

Ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, one New York Giants threw some funny shade at Vikings nation.

In Week 16, the Giants and Vikings went toe-to-toe in a highly competitive affair that Minnesota won with an unreal 61-yard field by Greg Joseph in the final seconds. While it wasn’t a guarantee at the time, there were many around the league who though there was a strong possibility that these two teams could be facing each other again in the NFL Playoffs.

Well, here we are a few weeks later and the teams are set for a rematch in Minnesota as part of the NFC Wild Card round of the postseason. After the two teams’ 27-24 result in Week 16, the second go-around is likely to be close again. Meaning mistakes and certain intangibles could play a big part in deciding who moves on to the Divisional Round.

The Minnesota Vikings fans that pack U.S. Bank Stadium are sure to be loud as they try to have an influence on the game. However, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates isn’t too concerned, because he was unimpressive with their noise level in during the previous game.

New York Giants Nick Gates says Minnesota Vikings fans are ‘too nice’

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Following the New York Giants loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, members of the media began to ask several players their thoughts on the upcoming matchup against the Vikings. And while many praised the talent of the Minnesota roster and their expectation for how tough the game will be Gates actually took a little shot at the opponent’s fanbase during their game a few weeks ago.

“Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder. I thought especially when our offense is out there they would be a lot louder out there. But you know, they’re Midwest people. They’re too nice. I can say it because I went to Nebraska. I went to Nebraska. I include myself in that one.” – Nick Gates on Vikings fans (via ESPN)

There is always a fear before playoff games that players give the opposing team “bulletin board material.” But in this unique instance the New York Giants starting lineman actually gave Vikings fans something to prove this weekend. It should be interesting how loud things get in U.S. Bank Stadium now.

