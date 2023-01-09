Green Bay Packers’ rookie Quay Walker ejected for shoving Detroit Lions trainer

In the same weekend that saw the Buffalo Bills’ entire training staff honored in front of the home crowd in Orchard Park for their heroic efforts in coming to the aid of Damar Hamlin, we are sadly ending Week 18 by witnessing Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker getting ejected from a crucial win-and-in game for foolishly shoving a Detroit Lions trainer.

There are moments of losing your cool and then, about 16 levels above that, there’s a moment where a player inexplicably decides to shove a team trainer that was trying their best to come to the aid of star running back D’Andre Swift. The player had taken a severe blow to the head by Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed .

This is by no means something fans are used to seeing on a week-to-week basis, yet this is the second time during his rookie season that Quay Walker has been ejected for doing this exact thing .

The team Walker previously did this against? The Buffalo Bills. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected for shoving trainer, his 2nd of the season

Here’s the bizarre shove as trainers raced to check in on Swift.

Walker, who had stated he let his emotions get the best of him in the incident with the Bills, apparently has not learned a single thing. In turn, he did his Packers teammates zero favors in the process.

Judging by Walker’s emotional reaction to being ejected as walked to the Packers’ locker room , it’s unclear what exactly could have been going through his mind to shove a trainer who was simply doing his job.

As it is, this was an ugly moment during a game in which Walker and the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention.

