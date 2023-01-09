Read full article on original website
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
montanasports.com
Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls
For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo
Great Northern Naturals, owned by Shawn Brass, is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1700 Vaughn Road, the former DeWitt Machine. The shop is in the city limits and Great Falls Fire Rescue issued a safety inspection certificate on Jan. 5. Golden Goose Casino. George Richard, owner of...
montanarightnow.com
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure
The location was not included in a prior list of closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton
DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday. The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:. Junction US 87...
montanarightnow.com
Sentencing continued for the 3 teens arrested in connection with the Gibson Flats Fire
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The three teens charged in connection with starting the Gibson Flats Fire in December of 2021 were scheduled for their sentencing hearing in court today. Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki, confirms the sentencing was continued after some of the defense attorneys wanted to take a closer look at the restitution requests.
