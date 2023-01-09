ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanasports.com

Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls

For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo

Great Northern Naturals, owned by Shawn Brass, is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1700 Vaughn Road, the former DeWitt Machine. The shop is in the city limits and Great Falls Fire Rescue issued a safety inspection certificate on Jan. 5. Golden Goose Casino. George Richard, owner of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

A look at crime in the Electric City

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton

DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday. The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:. Junction US 87...
DUTTON, MT

