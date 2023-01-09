ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

WGME

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH

CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Two people seriously hurt when car crashes into tree in Sebago

SEBAGO, Maine — Two people were seriously hurt when a car went off the road in Sebago Friday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash was at the intersection of Bridgton and Long Hill Roads. The sheriff's office says Jake Henderson, 35, of Sanford was likely driving...
SEBAGO, ME
WGME

Portland man accused of throwing saw blades at police officers

BETHEL (WGME) – A Portland man is accused of throwing saw blades and other items at police. Oxford County deputies say when they tried to take 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau into custody, he got physical with them and threw a variety of items, including saw blades, at them. Investigators say...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WELLS, ME
WGME

York police report drowning death off Harbor Beach

YORK (WGME) -- The York Police Department says there was a drowning death off Harbor Beach Friday. Police say they received the call about the drowning around 3:55 p.m. A rescue boat found the victim and was able to get them back to shore. After resuscitation attempts, the victim was...
YORK, ME
WGME

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Deputy justified in shooting and killing Maine teen in Limerick, AG says

LIMERICK (WGME) -- A York County Sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete in Limerick in 2019, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Surveillance video from the Dollar General store in Limerick shows 16-year-old Christopher Camacho...
LIMERICK, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
newportdispatch.com

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson

HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
HUDSON, NH

