On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
WGME
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
Acton Hazmat Teams Respond After Garbage Man Nearly Faint After Inspecting Load: Officials
Hazmat teams in Acton were called out to a potential hazardous materials incident after a trash truck driver nearly fainted after picking up a load on Friday, Jan. 13, officials said. The driver said he picked up trash around 9 a.m. in the area of 100 Nagog Park Drive when he began to feel diz…
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
WMTW
Two people seriously hurt when car crashes into tree in Sebago
SEBAGO, Maine — Two people were seriously hurt when a car went off the road in Sebago Friday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash was at the intersection of Bridgton and Long Hill Roads. The sheriff's office says Jake Henderson, 35, of Sanford was likely driving...
WGME
Portland man accused of throwing saw blades at police officers
BETHEL (WGME) – A Portland man is accused of throwing saw blades and other items at police. Oxford County deputies say when they tried to take 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau into custody, he got physical with them and threw a variety of items, including saw blades, at them. Investigators say...
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
WGME
No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
WGME
York police report drowning death off Harbor Beach
YORK (WGME) -- The York Police Department says there was a drowning death off Harbor Beach Friday. Police say they received the call about the drowning around 3:55 p.m. A rescue boat found the victim and was able to get them back to shore. After resuscitation attempts, the victim was...
WGME
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
WMUR.com
Police recruits in New Hampshire required to train for potentially deadly situations
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Gilford is calling attention to the training officers go through to learn how to handle such situations on the job. Mischa Fay, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at his Gilford home after...
WGME
Deputy justified in shooting and killing Maine teen in Limerick, AG says
LIMERICK (WGME) -- A York County Sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete in Limerick in 2019, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Surveillance video from the Dollar General store in Limerick shows 16-year-old Christopher Camacho...
WGME
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
WGME
Rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving forward
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rent control plan in South Portland appears to be moving ahead. Most city councilors showed support Tuesday for an ordinance that would cap rent increases in the city at 10 percent for landlords who own 15 or more units. Landlords who own fewer than 15...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson
HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
