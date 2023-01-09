ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bros. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

High egg prices lead customers to scramble to farmers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Grocery budgets are cracking under the pressure of sky-high egg prices. In just the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs has nearly tripled. Some customers are scrambling to local farmers, like Elaine Brown in Bixby. “Eggs have gone crazy,” she said.
BIXBY, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa school leader demands solutions to property conditions

CATOOSA, OKLA. (KTUL)— The Catoosa Public Schools district is raising safety and security concerns over a neighboring property. The property is located just east of the Walmart location on Robson Road in Catoosa, near the district's middle and high school. NewsChannel 8 visited the property Tuesday after superintendent Robert...
CATOOSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Applications for Tulsa Public Board District 2 position available

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Applications to serve as a board member for Tulsa Public School Board District 2 are available to any eligible resident of District 2. District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced her resignation effected Jan. 31 from the school board. Perez is moving away from Tulsa and will no longer be able to serve on the board.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Is freedom of speech being stifled by Tulsa Public Schools Board?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three weeks ago Kathy McDonald says she signed up to speak to the Tulsa Public Schools Board about sex education to advocate for an opt-in policy rather than the current opt-out policy, to ensure parents are aware of the curriculum. "There are those that have...
TULSA, OK

