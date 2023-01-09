Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KTUL
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
Broken Arrow Police makes changes to their recruitment requirements
In an effort to bring in more cadets, BAPD is trying new tactics. Including recruiting candidates with a military background.
KTUL
Catoosa superintendent asks for accountability from company that owns property near school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Catoosa Public Schools Superintendent published a letter he wrote to Stan Kroenke, founder of The Kroenke Group, regarding issues from a property near the school that Kroenke manages. Schornick says that a piece of land owned by the company, located east of Walmart and just...
KTUL
'A staple of Tulsa', Midtown restaurant, The Bros. Houligan, closes after 30+ years
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The owners of The Bros. Houligan are planning to close and sell its midtown location due to ongoing difficulties caused by the pandemic. The restaurant joins a growing list of businesses in recent months that have had to close their doors for a number of reasons.
KTUL
The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bros. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.
Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
KTUL
High egg prices lead customers to scramble to farmers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Grocery budgets are cracking under the pressure of sky-high egg prices. In just the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs has nearly tripled. Some customers are scrambling to local farmers, like Elaine Brown in Bixby. “Eggs have gone crazy,” she said.
KTUL
Claremore business donates $4,500 to foundation that helps protect law enforcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A business in Claremore is starting off the new year with a generous donation to the Stand 1st Foundation. The Stand 1st Foundation's mission is to raise awareness and funds for law enforcement communities in need nationwide by providing tools, resources, and assistance to law officers and their families.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
KTUL
Catoosa school leader demands solutions to property conditions
CATOOSA, OKLA. (KTUL)— The Catoosa Public Schools district is raising safety and security concerns over a neighboring property. The property is located just east of the Walmart location on Robson Road in Catoosa, near the district's middle and high school. NewsChannel 8 visited the property Tuesday after superintendent Robert...
aarp.org
Free Drive-Thru Shredding Event with AARP Oklahoma and News on 6 in Tulsa
9 a.m. – noon. Complete the form below for a chance to request a FREE AARP Oklahoma fraud prevention kit filled with resources from the AARP Fraud Watch Network and enter to win a $50 gift card. The AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends shredding paperwork with personal information such...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
KTUL
Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
KTUL
Applications for Tulsa Public Board District 2 position available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Applications to serve as a board member for Tulsa Public School Board District 2 are available to any eligible resident of District 2. District 2 board member Judith Barba Perez announced her resignation effected Jan. 31 from the school board. Perez is moving away from Tulsa and will no longer be able to serve on the board.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
KOKI FOX 23
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
KTUL
Is freedom of speech being stifled by Tulsa Public Schools Board?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three weeks ago Kathy McDonald says she signed up to speak to the Tulsa Public Schools Board about sex education to advocate for an opt-in policy rather than the current opt-out policy, to ensure parents are aware of the curriculum. "There are those that have...
