Teen shot in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering Sunday after being shot in Franklinton.
Columbus police said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:14 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.
