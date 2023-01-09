ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen shot in Franklinton

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CktGg_0k7zMXAh00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering Sunday after being shot in Franklinton.

Columbus police said the shooting was reported at approximately 7:14 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

